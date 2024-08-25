Liverpool just about got over the line in the end versus Ipswich Town on the opening day of the Premier League, surviving a scare here and there from the Suffolk side, to finish the contest as 2-0 winners.

The obvious class of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah shone through for Arne Slot's visitors eventually, and the Dutchman will hope his key players can come up trumps again, as Thomas Frank's Brentford now travel to Anfield today.

The ex-Feyenoord manager turned Reds successor to Jurgen Klopp could well alter his side slightly to face the Bees, though, with one possible change anticipated in the form of Jarell Quansah dropping out for Ibrahima Konate to come into the first-team.

At half-time against Ipswich, the English defender was taken off for the France international at 0-0 and Liverpool went on to win, with the ex-Leipzig ace winning four of his five duels, which is why the Dutchman could make that change at the heart of the defence.

Slot might well fancy a change of personnel in the middle of the park too, with Alex Mac Allister also potentially making way.

Mac Allister's performance vs Ipswich

Whilst the likes of Salah and Alexander-Arnold took the game by the scruff of its neck at Portman Road to ensure an opening day three points were secured, the Argentine midfielder very much faded into the background in terms of importance.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man would fail to register a single key pass in the game, whilst also squandering possession 15 times and losing nine of the 14 duels that came his way versus Kieran McKenna's men.

In contrast, his holding midfield partner for the clash, in Ryan Gravenberch, was far livelier and switched on when the newly promoted side ventured forward, with three tackles won in the 2-0 victory, alongside giving up possession six fewer times than the Reds number ten.

His unmemorable display in Suffolk would see the 25-year-old dished out with a 6/10 rating at the full-time whistle by Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle, who described the ex-Seagulls man as "not being in the game as much" when compared to this Dutch teammate.

This could see Slot shake things up and drop Mac Allister for someone fresher today, with Curtis Jones potentially getting the nod to start alongside Gravenberch, over the former World Cup winner.

Why Jones should start vs Brentford

Jones did have a very promising pre-season for his boyhood club before the bread and butter of the Premier League action got back underway, even helping himself to a goal against Manchester United during Liverpool's bumper summer schedule.

Moreover, Jones' third-ever goal in the top-flight for Slot's men came against the Bees way back in 2021, with the former Feyenoord boss tempted to tweak with his XI slightly to accommodate for the 23-year-old's surprise inclusion.

Jones' performances in pre-season - Man United + Las Palmas Stat Man United Las Palmas Minutes played 60 90 Goals scored 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches 46 109 Accurate passes 30/32 (94%) 88/90 (98%) Interceptions 0 1 Tackles 3 3 Total duels won 5/7 7/13 Stats by Sofascore

Jones impressed in pre-season against Man United and Las Palmas, with his display against the Spanish side particularly standing out, with only two misplaced passes from a staggering 90 attempted.

Moreover, the homegrown Reds talent would win seven of his duels in the 0-0 draw, with his bite in the middle and calmness on the ball from this one-off clash potentially enough for Slot to gamble on him coming good at Anfield today.

Never looking back after scoring this sublime strike for his first ever senior goal, against arch-rivals Everton no less, the "outstanding" - as he was once described by ex-Reds great Jordan Henderson - Jones is now deep into his seventh campaign in the senior fold.

The £15k p/w gem - as per Capology - could kickstart his 24/25 season with an impressive display against Brentford, as Liverpool aim to make it two wins from two in league action, to rival the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League summit.