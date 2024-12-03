Liverpool have now been tipped to sign a long term Arne Slot target who the new Reds boss has previously tried to sign with Feyenoord, according to a fresh report.

Slot loving life in Liverpool

Arne Slot has enjoyed a blistering start to life with Liverpool after replacing Jürgen Klopp over the summer, with the Dutchman having lost once just all season. With 18 wins to his name in his first 20 games across all competitions, his side lead the Premier League by 9 points and are also top of the Champions League, having claimed impressive scalps of La LIga Champions Real Madrid and German Champions Bayer Leverkusen in the process.

Arne Slot's start to life in Liverpool (All competitions) Games 20 Wins 18 Win % 90% Goals scored 46 Goals per game 2.3 Goals conceded 12 Goals conceded per game 0.6

Their most recent outing, a 2-0 win over Manchester City, moved them 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola's side after just a quarter of the season, and Arne Slot admitted his start had been almost perfect at Anfield.

"Yes [it was almost a perfect match] and, if you look at work rate, I think it was perfect. The amount of chances we missed made it tight at the end, but maybe that's nice for matches like this. It should be like this.

"If you want to win against a team like City you have to be good at every part of football. So high defending, low defending, build-up, high, low, everything. They bring so many challenges to you."

However, the success has been overshadowed by the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom are out of contract next summer. Now, Liverpool could move in 2025 to pre-empt Salah's exit.

Liverpool chase long term Slot target

That comes according to Algerian outlet La Gazzette du Fennec [via Sport Witness], who claim that Liverpool have lined up a potential move for Feyenoord forward Anis Hadj-Moussa to replace Salah. The Algerian attacker has long been on the wanted list of Slot, but only arrived in Rotterdam after his departure to Liverpool.

He has enjoyed a strong start to his life in top flight football, and ther 22-year-old claimed Man of the Match after helping his side come from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League, in which he scored his fourth goal of the season.

The report claims that Slot "wanted to sign him" at Feyenoord, but that circumstances prevented the pair working together. However, Slot is now keen to bring the 22-year-old with him to Anfield, with the Liverpool boss "already fascinated" by his talent.

Signed for just £1.5m in the summer and still with four years left to run on his £8k per week deal in Rotterdam, Feyenoord could smell a chance for a quick profit at the expense of their former boss, with continued impressive performances only likely to raise Hadj-Moussa's price tag between now and the summer.