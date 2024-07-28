Arne Slot is taking Liverpool transfer matters into his own hands this summer and has already personally earmarked the star he wants to make his first signing, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool's stars shrouded in uncertainty

After a third-placed Premier League finish last season, Liverpool are hoping that Slot's arrival will see them challenge Manchester City and Arsenal come the final day of the 2024-25 campaign. But while both Pep Guardiola's side and the Gunners have made signings already this summer, Liverpool are yet to do so.

In fact, their squad has got weaker on paper, with all of Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara all leaving for nothing, though the latter pair were injured for much of the last season.

More concerning is the speculation around some of their ageing stars. Captain Virgil van Dijk has sounded uncertain about his own future as the 33-year-old centre-back heads into the final 12 months of his Anfield deal. After his side's semi-final loss at EURO 2024, the Dutchman admitted he “hasn't the slightest idea right now”. “I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” he added. “Then we'll go for it again, but first recover from this."

Meanwhile, speculation has surrounded Mohamed Salah, who is persistently linked with Saudi Arabia once more, whereas the Saudi Pro League are also thought to be keen to take Alisson as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also entering the final twelve months of his Liverpool contract, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, which would see him link up with good friend Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool's 2025 out-of-contract stars Player PL starts 23/24 Virgil van Dijk 36 Mohamed Salah 28 Trent Alexander-Arnold 25

As a result, reinforcements will be needed, and Slot appears to have identified his main target.

Arne Slot makes defender top target

That comes as TEAMtalk claim the new Liverpool boss has identified Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer as his top target this summer. The defender has been linked with Manchester United in the past, but they have since moved on to other targets after signing Leny Yoro.

Now it is Liverpool's turn to chase the Brazilian international, with the report revealing that he is "heading the wanted list for Slot".

Bremer has been with Juventus since 2022 and has gone on to become an excellent defender, with some suggesting that he is the best centre-back in the Italian top-flight.

“I really like Bremer. He’s an exceptional player with great timing and positioning on the pitch," Juventus legend Sergio Brio claimed back in January.

“The Brazilian is the best defender in Serie A today. I’m certain of it.”

His departure from Turin would not be cheap, with Bremer still having four years left to run on his £180,000-a-week deal, which includes bonuses, with the Old Lady.

However, it is reported that this fact has not put the Reds off, who are "firming up their interest" and are now ready to "test Juventus' resolve" with a "big offer" for the defender.

Though Matip has left the club, Ibrahima Konate's presence and the rise of Jarrell Quansah may mean that another right-footed centre-back is not the best use of funds at Anfield, while at 27-years-old Bremer is very much at his peak.