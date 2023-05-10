Tottenham Hotspur's ongoing search for a manager seldom seems to be reaching a conclusion, as the weeks pass by and Daniel Levy continues to abstain from making a final decision.

Whilst Chelsea seem to at the very least be closing in on a sole target in former Lilywhites head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs far from that stage, despite having dismissed Antonio Conte before the Blues sacked Graham Potter.

This uncertainty surrounding their dugout vacancy means the rumour mill continues to turn, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot the latest to return as a frontrunner.

As per Voetbal International journalist Martijn Krabbendam, the Dutch boss is now actively pushing for a move to N17, having rejected the advances of Leeds United earlier in the season, but not without having his interest piqued.

With the increased stature of the north London outfit compared to the Whites, perhaps Levy might boast the allure to tempt the 44-year-old away from his title-chasing outfit..

However, his system could spell wholesale changes for a club that has staunchly committed to three-at-the-back coaches like Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte of late.

As someone who suffers in systems outside of that, Eric Dier will be worrying about his future.

How has Eric Dier played this season?

Slot has earned huge success in his home country this season, transforming his current team into an outfit that seems set to win the Eredivisie title.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that he has done so with a brand of football that has captured the imagination, preferring a 4-3-3 formation with a rapid, vertical attacking style.

Such a philosophy led Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan to wax lyrical about the tactician, noting:

"The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord. He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

All of this will have Spurs fans thrilled at the prospect of Slot taking over, especially if he is the man to finally end Dier's career at the club.

The 29-year-old has suffered a tumultuous season, maintaining a 6.86 average rating in the Premier League. However, the true culmination of this miserable year came at St James' Park, where they sought to foolishly match Newcastle United by playing four-at-the-back.

Woefully exposed, the England international posted a 5.9 rating, shipping six goals in the process whilst looking hopelessly out of depth and often out of position, via Sofascore.

Given his defensive deficiencies, culpability when partnered with just one other centre-back, and a career that has waned in influence of late, Slot's first port of call could be to finally cut short Dier's time in north London.