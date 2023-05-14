Tottenham Hotspur have had little to cheer about this season, across a year where they have seen their own manager attack the club, then get sacked for it, only to have most of his rant proven right as European football has slipped out of their hands.

To make matters worse, their bitter rivals Chelsea now seem set to appoint a former fan favourite in Mauricio Pochettino, a move they likely could have made but opted against.

Hatred towards Daniel Levy has likely never been so high, as he simply capped off this torrid turn of events by snubbing Julian Nagelsmann earlier in the week, arguably the standout option of those remaining to take their managerial hot seat.

As pressure has ramped up on the chairman, it seems there has at least been some movement in their search for a new head coach, as relayed by journalist Miguel Delaney.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, the writer noted the Lilywhites' new plan now that the German has been ruled out, claiming: "The club are stressing that he isn’t an option right now, and in terms of what is next? I do wonder if it will be Amorim from Sporting Lisbon or Arne Slot from Feyenoord who I think I would have as the slight favourite from Feyenoord."

Although it might not be the most glamourous appointment, the 44-year-old tactician could quietly be a fine option to reignite the club, rebuilding them in a manner similar to how Pochettino once did all those years ago.

Would Arne Slot be a success?

Fitting his philosophy within a free-flowing 4-3-3 system, Slot has earned widespread praise this season for his work in taking Feyenoord back to the top of Dutch football.

Whilst this is an impressive feat alone, to topple Ajax's monopoly, it is made even more sensational given his side has lost just one game all season, having scored 75 times and conceded just 28 in 31 matches.

Given how when he took over his current team they were way off challenging for the title, his work in progressing them towards the apex of the division is similar to the Argentine's feat in north London.

Joining after Spurs had just finished sixth under Tim Sherwood, the 51-year-old earned steady progression, earning a second-place finish after just two seasons and taking them to a European final; just like Slot did with Feyenoord last season.

Pochettino did so with a brand of football that fans would crave nowadays, yet should they appoint the Dutchman, it could make a startling return.

After all, the words of Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan sum Slot up rather succinctly: "He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

Pundit and host Nico Cantor even suggested he might be a "genius".

Frustrations over the Nagelsmann saga were well-founded, and the idea of Slot might not appeal on paper, however, the exciting young coach is actually more aligned with Pochettino than many of the others mentioned alongside this massive job opportunity.