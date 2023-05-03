Tottenham Hotspur are still without a permanent manager, but under Ryan Mason, things have looked better. In a remarkable turn of events, despite failing to win both games, the 31-year-old has inspired this sluggish group of failures to fight for the shirt once again.

Twice they came back from at least a two-goal deficit, suggesting that quality remains in this squad despite what their performances over the season might have suggested.

It bodes well for whoever is set to take charge after the former Spurs midfielder, that hope remains despite the doom and gloom surrounding the club and Daniel Levy's tenure as chairman.

Despite this, a revolution is still needed. The 61-year-old needs to pull something out of the bag this summer, and in Arne Slot, the Dutchman could prove the perfect catalyst to turn this club around from the depths of despair.

This is made especially pertinent after the words of De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who told Vandaag Inside (via Fr12.nl):

"Slot has been invited by Tottenham for a conversation. He has a conversation, but the English club have this conversation with three or four managers and actually always do it that way.

"Nagelsmann, Slot and Pochettino come by and tell their story. Slot will have this conversation".

How does Arne Slot set his team up?

Having impressed this season with Feyenoord, the 44-year-old is set to end Ajax's monopoly over the Eredivisie title with a philosophy that has captured the attention.

Across his 97 matches his taking the helm, Slot boasts 62 wins with a points-per-game average of 2.12. For comparison, this even surpasses the 1.84 of Mauricio Pochettino during his north London reign a few years ago.

What makes this even more appealing is that the former AZ Alkmaar tactician has done this with a 4-3-3 system that has earned huge praise from Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan.

He claimed: "The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord.

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

Such vast praise, and the latter statement of his transformative capabilities, all culminate to suggest that Slot could easily be the man to kickstart the revolution that Spurs so richly desire.