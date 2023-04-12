Tottenham Hotspur may have pushed their decision to actually appoint a new manager to the conclusion of this season, but speculation of whom that might be remains rife.

Plenty of fine options have been touted over the last few weeks since Antonio Conte's dismissal, however, given the frugality of Daniel Levy, it is likely that to wait until the campaign's end is to save himself key funds with who he might give the job.

There are a host of tried and tested names who have already experienced the Premier League's struggles, whilst some more exotic and exciting options have emerged from around Europe.

Whoever is handed this testing role will be given one main job, however: attain silverware for a club that has for so long gone without.

The Lilywhites' last trophy success came under Juande Ramos' reign back in 2008, who masterminded some impressive finishes for his side despite limited funds, including an EFL Cup win.

Seeking to find their last trophy before that would be to venture into the last century; a damning indictment of the poor running of the club.

In their endless pursuit of success in the present day, perhaps Levy could seek out the same qualities that saw Martin Jol impress during his period in north London, who laid the foundations for this aforementioned cup win before his untimely sacking.

The typical steeliness of the Dutchman combined with his shrewd dealings left a lasting legacy, and his compatriot Arne Slot could certainly repeat such a feat.

Would Arne Slot join Spurs?

As someone who has been routinely linked given his overperformance at Feyenoord, the 44-year-old would represent a fine appointment to lead Spurs into the future.

Having joined his current club in 2021, the tactician seems poised to finally end Ajax's monopoly on the Eredivisie just one year after reaching the Dutch outfit's first-ever European final.

This success is what draws comparisons to Jol, but also his electric philosophy that would hopefully surpass the 67-year-old's legacy. His back-to-back fifth-placed finishes around 2004 were outstanding at the time, but it is a step beyond this where Levy wants to go.

Slot has masterminded such form with a clear brand akin to someone like Marcelo Bielsa, with his all-action style sure to be an instant hit in north London after years of turgid football under various managers.

Indeed, as Total Football Analysis writer Adam Scully once noted, Slot's 'build-up play is really vertical, crisp and rapid. Unlike some Dutch coaches, Slot doesn't want slow build-up'.

That sounds precisely like Jol, who previously admitted: "In Holland you could never play a real 4-4-2, because that is a direct style and in Holland they like to play the ball from the back. If you kicked the ball from the keeper they would criticise you, so you always have to play football."

Slot's exciting style crucially guarantees results, given the 2.12 points per match average the coach has recorded at Feyenoord.

It is likely all these facets that led him to be branded "the best coach in the world at the moment" by his player Alireza Jahanbakhsh, a glowing recommendation for the hierarchy at Spurs to consider.

To bring a trophy-winning manager with a penchant for eye-catching football to N17 marks a no-brainer, especially with the characteristics the former AZ boss shares with Jol as an overperformer with a fine play style.