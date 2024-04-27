Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to make an "incredible" player his first signing at Anfield, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Slot on the verge of becoming Liverpool manager

It has been a significant few days for the Reds, with Slot set to become Jurgen Klopp's successor once the German leaves at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old announced that he would be moving on back in January, in a decision that left Liverpool stunned, and since then, a host of different names have been thrown into the mix. The likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim were frontrunners at one point, but the former has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, while the latter seems to have been overlooked.

Instead, it is Slot who is set to be the Reds' next man in the Anfield hot seat, with a deal agreed that will see him trade Feyenoord for Merseyside this summer. Klopp has endorsed the Dutchman, which will no doubt be a boost to him, with the legendary Liverpool manager saying on Friday:

"I like the way his team plays football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, good guy. Some people I know know him, I don’t, but some people tell me he’s a really good guy. So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club if he’s the solution. It’s not up to me to judge, but it all sounds really good to me."

Slots wants "incredible" player at Liverpool

According to a report from Spain, Slot wants Liverpool to sign Crysencio Summerville this summer, with the Leeds United star potentially becoming his first addition as the Reds' new boss.

The Dutchman has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Whites, playing a key role in their Championship promotion push, scoring 19 goals in 40 starts, as well as chipping in with nine assists for good measure.

However, Friday's shock 4-0 defeat away to Queens Park Rangers has badly damaged Leeds' hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League, and failure to go up via the play-offs could lead to Summerville moving on, acting as a boost for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has shown the Reds his quality in the past, scoring a late winning goal against them at Anfield to stun Klopp's side in the 2021/22 season under Jesse Marsch, and he has been hailed by Nedum Onuoha, who has said of him:

"You can see that Summerville making the run behind and thinking, is the ball going to him? He gets dispatched, goes one v one and slams the ball into the top corner. Absolutely incredible finish."

While some may baulk at the idea of Liverpool signing a Championship player, Summerville has shown he can have an impact in the top flight before, as highlighted by his Anfield winner, and he is so young that his best years are still ahead of him.