Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to complete the double signing of two Feyenoord players in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Slot to replace Klopp at Liverpool

The Reds now have just two matches remaining in the Jurgen Klopp era, with an emotional farewell for the German coming at home to Wolves later this month. It is vital that Liverpool don't go backwards without their legendary leader around anymore, though, and he will leave the next manager with an excellent squad full of both world-class experienced heads and superb young players.

It looks as though Slot is all but guaranteed to be Klopp's successor this summer, having been picked out by FSG as the best option to come in after winning the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord last season. The 45-year-old has reportedly agreed a deal to take him to Anfield, in what represents a huge step up for him personally.

The Dutchman will no doubt be desperate to bring in players who he believes can make Liverpool even stronger but also individuals who can adapt to his style of play.

Slot eyeing double swoop for Liverpool

According to a new update from Football Insider, Slot wants to bring Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool from Feyenoord this summer, with the Reds believed to be "targeting potential deals" for the pair, who are 24 and 23 years of age respectively.

Defensive midfield is a position that Liverpool need to strengthen in this summer, with Wataru Endo an ageing figure who should be seen as a squad player moving forward, and Alexis Mac Allister more effective in a No.8 role.

In Wieffer, who makes just £7k-a-week with Slot's current club, the Reds could have a great option to sit in front of the defence, having excelled in Rotterdam since arriving in 2022. This season, the Netherlands international has won an average of 3.2 aerial duels per game, not to mention also scoring five times, showing that he can be a threat in the final third too. The fact that he would be joining his current manager at Anfield would also make things easier for him, in terms of knowing exactly what is expected of him.

The same applies to Geertruida, on a larger £42k-a-week, who has also shone brightly for Feyenoord in 2023/24 to date, registering 12 goal contributions (seven goals and five assists) in the league from right-back, enjoying a 91.5% pass completion rate in the process.

Should Slot see Trent Alexander-Arnold as a future midfielder, the 23-year-old could come straight in and provide competition for Conor Bradley, allowing the Liverpool vice-captain to flourish in a role that many believe he was born to play in.

Wieffer and Geertruida may not be the world-renowned names that some Reds supporters want to see come in this summer, but Slot knows them inside out, suggesting he knows exactly the kind of positive impact they could have.