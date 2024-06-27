Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar appears set to kickstart an overhaul at the Emirates this summer, as he sets his sights on an "exciting" forward.

Arsenal targeting new attacking options for Arteta

Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on new attacking options this summer, while a host of squad members could also be sold.

Arsenal have been linked PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this week as one option, and are widely rumoured to still be pursuing a new striker after failing in their bid to bring in RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko.

To fund a potential new forward addition or two, various reports have suggested that Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Olekasandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney are players who Arsenal could sell this summer.

Now, a rumour has surfaced of how they could kill two birds with one stone, as they eye a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Edu looking to sell Smith Rowe and Nelson so Arsenal can sign Eze

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, Arsenal are looking to sell Nelson and Smith Rowe to make room for signing Eze. The Gunners are believed to be pushing for Palace's star player, who commands a release clause of around £60 million.

Interestingly, Nelson is thought to be valued at around £30 million, while Smith Rowe carries a £30 million price tag as well. While a lot could depend on whether clubs are willing to pay that amount for either of the duo, the total £60 million sum made by their potential sales would help to pay for Eze.

“His journey has been unique. He’s had disappointments in his academy life, released from clubs, found a new journey and a different pathway for himself. He’s got to this level and now he’s an England international," said pundit Rio Ferdinand to TNT Sports.

“This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams. He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play. I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player, unpredictable in the way that he carries the ball, but also [his strength].

Eberechi Eze's stats in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 32 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 210 Minutes played 2,306

“If you look at the size of him, he’s got the strength and power to go with it. Again, you’ve got to get out on the pitch and you’ve got to be available.“

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Jamie O'Hara urged Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham to move for Eze - calling the former QPR star a "top" and "exciting" player.

“Eze and Gallagher would be perfect signings," said O'Hara.

"They’re top players, exciting, they know what it’s about and would be signing for a club that are moving forward – especially as Tottenham have European football next season.”