Mikel Arteta is well on his way to the Arsenal history books after playing a central role in their transformation from top-six strugglers to Premier League title contenders. After last season's heartbreak, some may have expected the Gunners to drop off and lick their wounds, but that's been anything but the case. Instead, those in North London simply grew stronger, welcomed players such as Declan Rice, and prepared themselves to potentially go one better than the last campaign.

Their success on the pitch has played a major part in the equally as impressive success that goes on away from the Emirates and we could see the best example of that change in stature next summer when one La Liga star's contract comes to an end.

Arsenal transfer news

Gone are the days of disappointing Arsenal recruitment, it seems. Instead, they're in the era of new arrivals who may well go on to become club legends. One example of that is Rice. The England midfielder made the big-money switch in the summer and has not looked back, getting off to a flawless start under Arteta.

When looking at the Gunners squad there's not a lot that they lack, but they could possibly do with the experience offered their way by one midfielder's agent. According to Phil Thomas of The Sun, Arsenal will be offered the chance to sign Toni Kroos when his contract comes to an end at Real Madrid next summer, with his representatives set to sound out those at the Emirates.

The Gunners won't be the only club to be offered the chance to secure the German's signature, however, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United all to be handed the same opportunity, according to reports. Kroos' wages reportedly sit at £310,000-a-week, but the contract may be worth it for Arsenal, who would certainly get a boost from his arrival.

Toni Kroos' Real Madrid stats

To say that Kroos has enjoyed great success at Real Madrid would be a great understatement. The World Cup winner has done it all at the Santiago Bernabeu, from winning the Champions League in three consecutive seasons to La Liga titles and even the Club World Cup. Now could be the right time for a new challenge, though, after the emergence of the likes of Jude Bellingham has left the veteran struggling for a starting place at times.

Looking at Kroos' stats, there's no doubt that he can still match some of the best midfielders that the world has to offer, including some of Arsenal's current options.

Player Goals + Assists Progressive Passes Dispossessed Toni Kroos 4 68 1 Martin Odegaard 4 46 17 Declan Rice 3 60 7

It's little surprise that the Madrid man has been praised so often throughout his career, including by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who previously said: "He’s been one of the biggest talents in German football for a long, long, long time. He’s been a great player since he was really young. He played incredible stuff for Bayern and then made a brave move to Real Madrid and there he has become one of the most successful club footballers in the world and a World Cup winner. Obviously it’s been quite a successful career so far! There’s still a lot to come from him as well.

"He’s a nice person, we don’t know each other really well but I appreciate him obviously and admire him because he’s just a wonderful football player. He’s really difficult to defend because he can change the game from deep areas. It’s a nice package, to be honest."