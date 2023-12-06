After Arsenal’s captivating late 4-3 win over Luton which aptly, was as mad as a Hatter, the great goalkeeping debate of 2023/24 will rage on.

Since David Raya entered the club as competition for Aaron Ramsdale, it has perhaps been the only huge concern surrounding the club this term, not that Mikel Arteta would like to admit it’s an issue.

The fact of the matter, however, is that it is a problem. Quite a large one.

Ramsdale had his moments last term - notably in both outings against Southampton but he was also capable of the extraordinary.

Remember that double stop to deny Mo Salah and Ibrahima Konate at Anfield? Yeah, he’s a pretty good shot-stopper.

Related Arsenal's £280k-p/w star dropped a "monster performance" vs Luton Declan Rice stole the show with a late winning goal but another Arsenal star deserves equal praise.

The England man didn’t do a huge amount wrong to lose his place but since the first international break of the campaign, the Spaniard has been the no.1 ‘keeper, whether we all agree with it or not.

David Raya's performance vs Luton

It's safe to say this was the Spaniard's worst outing in an Arsenal shirt yet.

Since signing on loan from Brentford in the summer, the gloveman has had a topsy-turvy but ultimately relatively impressive stint between the posts.

Indeed, prior to the clash with Wolves last weekend, the 28-year-old had been streets ahead of Ramsdale in multiple areas of the game, notably passing from the back and claiming crosses.

Ramsdale vs Raya Stat (* = per 90) Ramsdale Raya Goals Against* 1.23 0.83 Save Percentage* 68.5% 80.81% Clean Sheet Percentage* 30% 41.7% Passes Completed* (Launched) 2.63 7.92 Goals Prevented -1.72 1.32 Pass Success rate 71% 77% Crosses Stopped* 0.60 1.44 Crosses Stopped* % 6.4% 10.5% Stats via Sofascore & FBref.

However, it was that ability to come for crosses that actually landed him in hot water on Tuesday night. Raya tried to come for a corner but got none of the ball as Elijah Adebayo was able to head home with ease.

It was his involvement in Ross Barkley's third goal, however, that proved most suspect. The former Chelsea man advanced beyond Ben White and then placed an effort goalbound that squeezed under Raya who ended up looking rather hapless.

It was unsurprising, therefore, to see the 'keeper jump immediately to thank Declan Rice for his astonishing last-gasp winner at Kenilworth Road when the full-time whistle blew.

That being said, Raya wasn't the only in Arsenal colours who underwhelmed vs Luton. A rare starter, Jakub Kiwior didn't have his finest night either.

Jakub Kiwior's game vs Luton in numbers

The Pole knows his role well. If an injury occurs to either Gabriel or William Saliba then he'll get a chance in the team. He's done that aptly since arriving last January for £20m, although out of position on Tuesday was far from his best.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu injured, the defender was trusted with playing at left-back ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko who was rested on the bench.

This wasn't the first time Arteta has played Kiwior in that position but on this occasion, he found life tough, with the Poland international's limitations going forward a hindrance to build up play down Gabriel Martinelli's left-hand channel.

That was evident in the fact that Kiwior failed to make a single key pass before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Zinchenko. To put that into context, Arsenal's opposite full-back in Ben White played two key passes, including the assist for Gabriel Jesus' headed first-half goal.

Writing about his performance after the game, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak gave the former Spezia man a 5/10 match rating, saying: "Not the best of nights for the Polish defender. His lack of offensive contribution was laid bare at times and he struggled to lock down his flank. Not awful, but not at the standard he's set for himself."

Not awful, but pretty standard is just about right when it comes to describing the player's performance. Defensively the numbers portray this was a solid game - winning 75% of his duels - but ultimately he offered little offensively and struggled against Andros Townsend and Issa Kabore.

On this evidence, it wouldn't be a surprise if we saw him back on the bench for the clash with Aston Villa this forthcoming weekend.