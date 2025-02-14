Arsenal are able to sign a former Brazil striker who's available for hire after leaving his most recent club last summer, with manager Mikel Arteta teasing the possibility of his side entering the market for free agents.

Mikel Arteta drops free agent hint amid Arsenal injury crisis

Speaking in his most recent press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash away to Leicester City on Saturday, Arteta refused to rule out the possibility of signing an out-of-contract striker in an emergency deal.

Arteta has been decimated by injuries in the attacking third, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign, leaving Arsenal with precious few options up front.

Internally, Raheem Sterling can play as a makeshift number nine, while there is also the chance that highly-rated youngster Ethan Nwaneri will be handed regular first-team minutes alongside senior men like Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Arteta will need to get creative, and it will be very interesting to see how Arsenal shape up as they prepare for their clash against Leicester very short on numbers.

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Ollie Watkins in January, and the club will be ruing how they didn't sign a world-class new number nine last month while they had the chance.

However, a chance may present itself in the free agent market, and Arsenal are keeping that avenue open. When asked if they'll explore that possibility, Arteta said: "We’ll explore every possible situation and make a decision from there."

In terms of the options available, former Chelsea star Diego Costa could be an option for Arsenal on a free deal, after he most recently departed Gremio. Once a terror for Premier League defences, the Spaniard is also far past his best, and didn't exactly set the world alight during a stint at Wolves in 2022.

Meanwhile, another potential free signing comes in the form of ex-Brazil striker Leandro Damiao.

Arsenal able to sign former Brazil striker Leandro Damiao as free agent

The 35-year-old left Coritiba FC last summer, and Tottenham fans will remember him from all the way back in 2013, when their former manager André Villas-Boas fuelled rumours of an imminent bid at the time.

"We obviously follow the best players and youngsters and Leandro Damiao fits in the profile," said Villas-Boas to Lancenet.

"He was spectacular at the Olympics, but there are other interesting players. We are paying attention to his progress, but he had injuries after the Olympics and may not have played that often. If he is within our reach, he'll always be in our list."

As relayed by The Mirror, Damiao is one the strikers who Arsenal are able to sign on a free, but it is currently unclear whether the South American is in their thinking.

The striker's best years came at Sport Club Internacional, where he scored 106 goals in 226 appearances, with Damiao boasting a career total of 219.