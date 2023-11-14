Arsenal seem to have picked up where they left off last season, as Mikel Arteta’s side sit one point below the summit having lost only one Premier League game in 12 so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

While it’s been a strong start for those at the Emirates in the first team, there has been plenty to celebrate elsewhere, with the next crop of stars also excelling this term at Hale End.

The manager is already reaping the benefits of Arsenal’s academy graduates through the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, however one player nearing an emergence is up there with the best in the first team in terms of goal contributions this season.

Charles Sagoe Jr’s career so far

The name of Charles Sagoe Jr has become one more known this campaign in north London, after Arteta handed the academy star his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Brentford back in September.

In 2015, the Gunners swiped the Englishman from Fulham’s academy at U12 level, where he has since excelled through the ranks at Hale End to find himself becoming a fringe player around the first team.

As well as his senior debut, the 19-year-old has been named in the squad in both the Champions League and Premier League this season, where he was an unused substitute on both occasions.

Once lauded as “unpredictable” for his actions on the wing by fellow graduate Reiss Nelson, it’s clear to see why Arteta is keeping close tabs on the teenager’s progression following his impressive tallies in the academy over the past few years.

Charles Sagoe Jr's academy record at Arsenal Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 29 10 3 2022/23 30 6 3 2023/24 13 3 6 Figures via Transfermarkt

With nine goal contributions across the entire 2022/23 season, the forward seems to be on an upward trajectory, having already recorded nine contributions in only 13 appearances this term with the U23’s.

Charles Sagoe Jr’s season in numbers

Away from his slight involvement with the first team, Sagoe Jr has been one of the shining lights in Arsenal’s U23 side, scoring three goals and contributing to six assists so far this campaign.

To put into perspective how impressive the 2004-born ace’s numbers are so early into the 2023/24 calendar, in the first team, only Saka has more goal contributions, scoring six and assisting eight in all competitions.

Arsenal's top goal contributors in 2023/24 Rank Player Goals Assists 1 Bukayo Saka 6 8 2 Leandro Trossard 6 2 =3 Eddie Nketiah 5 1 =3 Martin Odegaard 5 1 4 Gabriel Jesus 4 1 Figures via Transfermarkt

After granting the teenager his debut against the Bees, Arteta dubbed the young forward as being one of the “most consistent players” in the U23s squad, reinforcing how highly the Spaniard regards the academy hopeful.

Already this season, Arsenal have suffered from questionable squad depth as injuries continue to have a detrimental impact on team selection, ensuring players on the cusp such as Sagoe Jr can potentially see more first-team activity in the near future.

It’ll be interesting to see just how the Londoner’s career will unfold if his form this term remains consistent, with Saka being a prized asset to aspire to follow, having made the exact steps that those in Hale End dream of only four years ago.