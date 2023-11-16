Arsenal know all too well the benefits of nurturing academy talent, and Mikel Arteta could now be in the process of unearthing the next wave of hopefuls to the cusp of the first team.

From Bukayo Saka to Emile Smith-Rowe, the Spaniard has sought the efficiency of the Gunners’ starlets from Hale End over the years, with Saka’s rise to prominence at the Emirates one of the academy’s biggest success stories.

Now, the north Londoners could replicate the journey of their £175m-rated graduate with another starlet that has been making a noise behind the scenes at Arsenal.

Khayon Edwards’ career so far

At the age of five, Hale End sensation Khayon Edwards began his association with the Gunners, and has since risen through the ranks to the highs of signing a professional contract last summer, on the back of his explosive 2021/22 campaign.

A report from The Athletic noted that Chelsea and Brighton were eyeing the teenager’s signature prior to him committing his future to Arsenal, reinforcing just how much of a talent Arteta may have at his disposal for years to come.

Khayon Edwards' career record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 22 7 4 2021/22 22 17 6 2022/23 15 4 1 2023/24 11 7 3 Figures via Transfermarkt

Deployed primarily as a centre-forward, the 20-year-old was once lauded as “deadly” by football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak for his clinical streak in the final third, supported by his start to this season.

Khayon Edwards’ season in numbers

In his previous seven games for the U21s, Edwards has netted seven goals and provided two assists, prevailing as one of the hottest prospects currently representing Hale End.

Last season, Arteta made it clear how highly he regards the prospect, naming him on the bench twice in the Europa League due to the absence of Gabriel Jesus, which could open future doors for the Englishman.

Aside from Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal’s resources for a recognisable number nine are extremely limited, with winger Leandro Trossard currently the first choice to lead the line in the duo’s absence.

If Edwards’ free-scoring form continues in the U21’s, the Londoner could find himself in a similar position to Saka when he emerged from the academy thanks to Unai Emery in 2018.

Khayon Edwards vs Bukayo Saka in Arsenal's academy Bukayo Saka Khayon Edwards Arsenal U18's 28 apps - 16 goals 41 apps - 23 goals Arsenal U21's 25 apps - 6 goals 32 apps - 12 goals Figures via Transfermarkt

The 22-year-old is the guiding light for attacking hopefuls in the academy to follow, with the Englishman’s rise testament to his consistency and hard work, taking his chances at the right time to pave the way to his pedestal at the Emirates.

As highlighted in the table above, Edwards is dominating at youth level in a similar way to Saka prior to his promotion to the first team, with all the pointers there to portray the talent the striker possesses within the comforts of Hale End.

Securing a senior debut is the first hurdle for Edwards to overcome, with all the tools there for him to be one of Arsenal’s next breakthrough talents.