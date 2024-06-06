A Premier League side have opened talks to sign a high-earning member of Mikel Arteta's squad at Arsenal, and it is believed he's set to leave.

Arsenal players who could leave before next season

As already confirmed by the club, both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares are the first casualties of this summer window, with the Gunners duo departing after the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Arsenal have opted not to extend their deals, and it's reasonable to assume that the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares could well follow them out the door after spending last season on temporary deals away from north London.

Lokonga has admitted to the press that he is likely to leave Arsenal as well, but the aforementioned bunch are by no means Arteta's only men up for the axe. Indeed, Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also been linked with Arsenal exits at various points over the last few months.

Arsenal's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Zinchenko is apparently unhappy at Arsenal and seeking more game time, after falling down the pecking order behind both Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu. As per Fabrizio Romano, Partey will be sold by Arsenal as well, but another relatively high-profile potential exit comes in the form of striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Englishman started just 10 league matches last term, making the vast majority of 27 appearances off the bench. He chipped in with five goals and two assists as Arsenal fiercely contended right to the last day for a Premier League title.

However, as Arsenal are heavily linked with the addition of a world-class new striker like RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Nketiah's role looks set to be reduced further next campaign.

Nketiah set to leave Arsenal this summer with Fulham in talks

That is according to TEAMtalk, who go on to claim that Fulham have opened talks to sign the £100,000-per-week forward. The Whites are preparing an official offer for him, and it is added that Nketiah is set to leave Arsenal this summer as they attempt to sign Sesko from Leipzig. Wolves and Crystal Palace are also in the race to sign Nketiah, but it is Fulham who are in pole position as things stand.

“One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas on Nketiah.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power. We sat down with the family, with himself, we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, can we transfer it to the pitch? That’s the most important thing."