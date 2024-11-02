An "exciting" and "popular" member of Arsenal's squad could be tempted by a transfer to fierce rivals Tottenham, with the Lilywhites now considering what is viewed as a surprise move.

Tottenham team news as Spurs prepare to face Aston Villa

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is now preparing his side to face high-flying top-four rivals Aston Villa, fresh off the back of a much-needed Carabao Cup win over Premier League champions Man City.

Their inconsistent run of form so far this season has yielded four wins, four defeats and a draw - while Villa are coming into this game boasting just one loss in the league all season, which came at the hands of Arsenal in August.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa Sunday Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

However, the contrasting fortunes of both sides only tell half the story, with Villa boss Unai Emery admitting that Spurs deserve more points from their performances this season.

Unfortunately for Postecoglou, the Australian will be without star defender Micky van de Ven, in what is a real blow considering the Dutchman's importance. Cristian Romero is also a doubt to face Villa, meaning Postecoglou could be forced to select a centre-back pairing of Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies in a worst-case scenario.

Timo Werner and Son Heung-min are also touch-and-go for the game, depending on late fitness tests. Emery called Spurs favourites to win their clash with Villa, but if Postecoglou is without this quartet, Villa would surely be fancying their chances to win this one.

"The boys worked hard the other night. The main one is Micky, and he has sort of strained a hamstring," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news.

"It is not too serious but probably [he will return] after the international break for him. The other ones who were a bit sore were Romero and Werner, but at the moment there is still a chance for the weekend. Sonny has trained today so if he gets through training tomorrow, he should be okay."

Meanwhile, away from the field, it is believed technical director Johan Lange is plotting a head-turning transfer move to poach a rival player from across north London.

Karl Hein could be tempted to join Tottenham from Arsenal

As per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein is a surprise target for Spurs.

Current backup 'keeper Fraser Forster is out of contract next summer and is set to leave on a free as things stand, with Arsenal's 22-year-old Estonia international sticking out in Tottenham's thinking as a possible replacement.

Currently on loan at Real Valladolid, the towering 6 foot 4 shot-stopper has only just penned a new deal at the Emirates, yet it is claimed that Hein could be tempted by a move to Tottenham as Postecoglou's side consider swooping next year.

Other reports have claimed that Spurs are prepared to bid for Hein, so perhaps this is one worth watching. Despite his very young age for a goalkeeper, Hein already boasts 34 outings for his country and has plenty of time to surpass a century of international caps with ease.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has also called him an "exciting" and "popular" player at the club.