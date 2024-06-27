It was another campaign of almosts for Arsenal last season as they came agonisingly close to dethroning Manchester City atop the Premier League table and came just as close to reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

However, while it ended without a trophy, Mikel Arteta's side took another step forward in 2023/24, and with the right additions this summer, they may well make it over the final hurdle next year.

So, fans should be excited that the latest player touted for a move to N5 is a free-scoring striker who's been on fire for years - although he could spell trouble for Kai Havertz.

Arsenal's striker search

The Gunners have been linked with a plethora of talented nines in the last few months, be that Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig or Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP.

However, according to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal have placed LOSC Lille's Jonathan David on their list of striker targets and will be keeping a close eye on him at Copa América.

The report makes no mention of a potential price, but a story from The Guardian earlier this week claimed that it could be as low as £20m due to his contract expiring next summer, although this has also enticed clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United.

This added competition may complicate any potential transfer for David, but given his performances in recent seasons and the bargain fee, Edu Gaspar and Co should be doing all they can to bring the Canadian to N5 this summer, even if that impacts Havertz's game time.

How David compares to Havertz

So, if Arsenal can get their hands on David in the coming weeks ahead of the stiff competition, he'd likely have to face off against Havertz for the starting number nine position in Arteta's team, as the second half of last season made it abundantly clear that the Spaniard no longer sees Gabriel Jesus as his starting striker anymore.

So, how do they compare? Well, from a pure output perspective, there really is no competition between them.

Over the last four years, the Lille sensation, whom Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro has described as "one of the best strikers in the world," has scored 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 183 appearances. This equates to an average of a goal involvement every 1.79 games over four campaigns.

In contrast, the former Chelsea man has scored 46 goals and provided 19 assists in 190 appearances, meaning he's averaged a goal involvement every 2.9 games in the same period.

Unfortunately for the German international, while he fares slightly better when looking at the pair's striker-relevant underlying numbers, he still comes out second best.

David vs Havertz Stats per 90 David Havertz Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.67 0.47 Non-Penalty Goals 0.58 0.31 Assists 0.19 0.17 Progressive Passes 2.70 3.14 Progressive Passes Received 6.72 6.07 Shots 2.76 2.15 Goals per Shot 0.21 0.14 Shots on Target 1.54 0.83 Goals per Shot on Target 0.38 0.37 Passing Accuracy 82.4% 80.8% Shot-Creating Actions 2.59 3.20 Goal-Creating Actions 0.26 0.60 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

For example, the "mind-blowing" Canadian, as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, scores more actual non-penalty goals, provides more assists, receives more progressive passes, takes more shots and shots on target while also scoring more goals per shot and shot on target, and maintains a better passing accuracy, all per 90.

In his defence, the Aachen-born forward does come out ahead for progressive passes plus shot and goal-creating actions per 90, but that is about it.

Ultimately, towards the end of last season, Havertz showed the fans and Arteta that he could be a perfectly serviceable striker for the club, but when it comes to being an out-and-out goalscoring number nine, there is no real competition between him and David.

Therefore, based on his impressive form in recent years and the enticingly low price reported by those in the know, Edu and Co should look to bring the Lille man to the Emirates this summer.