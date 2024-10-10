Arsenal have added a new transfer target to their January shortlist, and his club are anticipating a potential £42 million bid for his services.

Edu's rumoured plans for Arsenal in 2025

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team are making plans ahead of the January window, not to mention next summer, with reports suggesting that they're after a new striker among other positions.

As widely reported, Arsenal failed with an offer for RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko in the summer, but it is believed that the Gunners could go back in for him next year in their search for a new number nine.

Mikel Arteta and co kept faith with Kai Havertz after the 21-year-old rejected a move to the Emirates Stadium, though Sesko's representatives have held talks with Arsenal officials in recent months ahead of a possible transfer to north London next year.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

The Slovenia international isn't their only striker target, according to reports, and well-connected former chief scout Mick Brown has heard that they will bring in a centre-forward as early as January if the right opportunity presents itself.

“You have to credit Mikel Arteta because he’s brought this out of him," said Brown to Football Insider.

"I’ve heard, though, that if there was the right option out there, Arsenal still want to buy somebody in that position. The problem is there’s not a long list of players who are good enough to play that role and are also available to come to the Premier League. Arsenal won’t want to waste any money they have on a player they don’t need.

“They’ll be prudent, but I know they’ll be looking for areas they can improve, and I think that will be one even with Havertz playing as well as he has been.”

Arsenal are also interested in Como starlet Nico Paz as a transfer option in the middle of the park, while Martin Odegaard's recent ankle ligament injury has perhaps showcased they need an alternative playmaker.

Odegaard is expected to remain out for the best part of four weeks, and while there is hope that the Norwegian could be back for Liverpool, they also won't rush him back and would prefer he is 100 per cent firing.

Arsenal add Samuele Ricci to January shortlist

According to CaughtOffside, Torino playmaker Samuele Ricci is catching their eye with his performances in Serie A.

The 23-year-old has started seven Italian top-flight matches so far this term, and Ricci's outings lately have impressed Luciano Spalletti enough to earn him a place in Italy's national team set-up lately.

Arsenal have added Ricci to their January transfer list as a result, with Torino anticipating a £42 million bid for his services as Man City also register an interest in him. The Gunners' Premier League title rivals are eyeing up possible stand-ins for Rodri, with the Spain star out until the end of 2024/2025.

However, Torino will be disappointed in both Arsenal and City's valuation of the player. Indeed, the pair value Ricci at just £25 million as things stand.