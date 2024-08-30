With a matter of hours left until the transfer window slams shut, Arsenal have now reportedly agreed personal terms with a deadline beating new signing in what would be one of the most unexpected deals of the summer.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have once again built on the side that came so close to dethroning Manchester City last season, only to miss out on taking their Premier League crown for a second consecutive campaign. With the additions of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, however, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to make it a third time lucky, even if Arsenal fans will have to wait to see the former in action.

Arteta confirmed the news of the Spaniard's ill-timed injury, saying on Friday: “He has a shoulder injury and it looks like he will be out for a few weeks. He landed on the floor and Gabi landed on top of him, it's a fracture probably."

It's an early blow, there's no escaping that, but if those in North London want an alternative option to get excited about then they may not have to wait long for their biggest transfer yet this summer. According to Romano, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling and negotiations are ongoing over completing a deal with London rivals Chelsea.

Earlier reports indicated that the deal is likely to be an initial loan in a move that would see Sterling feature for his fourth big six club, with the only sides he hasn't turned out for on that front being Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United if he completes this move.

"Unbelievable" Sterling would end Martinelli problem

Whilst Sterling has struggled at Chelsea, the trend of big-money failures at a chaotic Stamford Bridge suggests that his lack of form hasn't been entirely his fault. And in an initial loan to title-challangers Arsenal, he could quickly rediscover his best form to become one of the deals of the summer and instantly end Arteta's Martinelli problem.

The Brazilian has struggled on the left-hand side across the last year, scoring just six Premier League goals last season and watching on as Leandro Trossard threatens to steal the place that Sterling would likely swoop in and take. Gunning for a title, Arteta cannot afford to accommodate his struggles and turning towards a player who's been there and done it in countless Premier League title races wouldn't exactly be an unwise move.

Sterling, who earns a reported £325k-a-week at Chelsea, earned significant praise from Arteta last week when the Spaniard was quizzed on the winger. Arteta told the press via Sky Sports: "My time with Raheem was exceptional.

"We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time. He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."

Now, with the window nearing its deadline, the duo could be in for a shock reunion.