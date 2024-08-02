They aren't a perfect team, but as they masterfully demonstrated last season, there are not many weaknesses in this Arsenal side.

For example, despite ultimately finishing second in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta's talented team produced the best defence in the league, conceding just 29 goals in 38 games.

Unfortunately, though, they scored five fewer than the Sky Blues, which brings us to the one position on the pitch that most fans will tell you could do with an improvement: striker.

Fortunately, recent reports have linked the Gunners with one of the most exciting centre-forwards in Europe, and a player who could be incredible at the Emirates and help players like Leandro Trossard reach another level entirely.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal have maintained their strong interest in Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

In fact, the report goes a step further and claims that the Gunners have now agreed personal terms with the Swedish international, who has also caught the eye of fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

The only barrier to the North Londoners completing the deal remains to agree on a fee with the Lisbon outfit themselves, and according to the report, they are after around €80m, which converts to about £67m.

That's undoubtedly a lot of money, but it's considerably less than the £84m fee that was previously reported, and due to Gyokeres' incredible form last season, it's possibly value for money, especially as he'd help make Trossard unplayable.

Why Gyokeres would be an incredible signing

So, when it comes down to the main reason why Gyokeres would be an exceptional signing and an equally brilliant teammate for Trossard, it's very straightforward: his output.

The Swedish international is a goalscoring machine, and he proved as much last season, finding the back of the net on 43 occasions in just 50 appearances and chipping in 15 assists on top of that, for good measure.

This means he produced a goal involvement on average every 0.86 games, or in other words, he averaged 1.16 per match, which unsurprisingly, would have made him the most productive Arsenal player last season, and by quite some way.

Gyokeres' incredible season Appearances 50 Goals 43 Assists 15 Goal Involvements per Match 1.16 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, imagine if the already effective Trossard was playing alongside a number nine as devastatingly effective as Sporting's "big game player," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him; he'd have far more goals and assists to his name.

This line of thinking is backed up by Understat's data on the Belgian. They concluded that in the league last season, he underperformed his expected assists by 2.25, which is unsurprising when the Gunners' two primary strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, both underperformed their expected goals, the former by 3.29 and the latter by 0.47.

Ultimately, Arsenal are a talented team, but they should have scored more goals last season, and like many of his teammates, Trossard should've had more assists to his name.

This suggests that a clinical number nine would be the perfect signing this summer, and there aren't many better than Gyokeres.