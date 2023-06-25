Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Barcelona sensation Aleix Garrido, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side that challenged for the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners had the joint-youngest squad last campaign, with an average age of 24.4 on par with Southampton.

Arteta and Edu could maintain the trend of nurturing youngsters to world-class ability by signing Garrido, who has a talent that’s valued highly by his club.

Placing a €400m (£340m) release clause in the contract of a teenager makes it known the level of potential that’s predicted.

And indeed, it's Arsenal who could pounce on that potential with it reported by Spanish outlet Sport last week that the Gunners are one of the clubs interested in the 19-year-old starlet, stating that the north Londoners understand the player’s ‘capacity for growth’.

Having risen through La Masia, Garrido made his La Liga debut for his boyhood club last season, playing nine minutes against Elche in April in a memorable moment for the youngster.

What could Aleix Garrido offer to Arsenal?

Named as being part of an “extremely talented” group at Barcelona by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the teenager could thrive in Arteta’s side that promotes and showcases its budding talent.

The central midfielder excels in ball playing and vision, areas that are attributive to his six assists and one goal in just half a dozen appearances in last campaign’s UEFA Youth League.

His efforts saw him lauded as a "wonderful" talent by scout Antonio Mango, equipped with an innate passing ability that sees him ‘stand out’ amongst others.

While his CV is short of senior European appearances, it wouldn't be the first time that Arsenal have found a hidden star.

In 2019, the Gunners secured the signing of 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian outfit Ituano in a deal reported to be worth around £6m.

Fast forward four years and the winger is valued at €150m (£129m) and ending the Premier League season with 20 goal involvements in 36 appearances as Arsenal’s hero.

The left-winger eased his way to the top with his electrifying performances on the flank, cementing himself as a firm starter in Arteta’s side but also one of the most terrorising attackers in the league.

Placing trust in a young player and allowing them room to trial first-team football is something that has benefited the Gunners greatly, with both Martinelli and Bukayo Saka making their presence known in the side at such a young age.

Arsenal could follow suit by signing Garrido, who too could succeed in the youthful aura at the Emirates, in a team surrounded by young players that have been trusted with the task to take the club forward.