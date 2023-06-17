Arsenal are reportedly eyeing La Liga starlet Aleix Garrido as the club prepares to introduce reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners enjoyed a successful season, finishing second in the Premier League and confirming their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

With the transfer window officially opening on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta is due to have a busy summer, with the latest link potentially emerging as heir to an imminently departing star.

What’s the latest on Aleix Garrido to Arsenal?

Spanish publication Sport has claimed that Arsenal are showing an interest in Barcelona youngster Garrido.

As relayed by Sport Witness, the report claims that the north Londoners ‘pay attention’ to the 19-year-old, saying that several clubs have been informed of the benefits the player has, stating his ‘evolution and capacity for growth’.

Having signed a contract in April to keep him at Barcelona until 2025, it’s unlikely that the player will be available to buy this summer, though a loan could be suitable.

What could Aleix Garrido offer to Arsenal?

Making his senior debut in April against Elche, the teenager lived his childhood dream by playing nine minutes for his boyhood club at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Rising through the ranks at the infamous La Masia academy, the Ripoll-born starlet has Barcelona’s DNA programmed into his style of play, seeing him hailed as a “wonderful talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

The youngster, who was described as being “on fire” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, recorded six assists in six games in the UEFA Youth League.

As written by journalist Tom Maston via GOAL, the Spaniard was described as a player whose ‘passing ability allows him to stand out as an elite talent’, highlighting an ability typical of central midfielders nurtured in La Masia.

For Arsenal, it’s an encouraging sign for the club to be mentioned alongside one of the Spanish champions’ best young talents in a player that could develop at the Emirates in a pending vacant role.

With Granit Xhaka almost certainly departing to the Bundesliga this summer, the Gunners will be down a midfielder, which could allow the talent of Garrido to flourish among some of the Premier League’s best prospects.

Swiss midfielder Xhaka had a solid final campaign in north London, scoring seven goals and recording seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances, via Sofascore, to assert himself as one of Arteta’s most trusted individuals.

There was a point in his Arsenal career that some couldn’t have imagined his departure to cause upset to so many after his fallout with the Emirates faithful back in 2019.

The 30-year-old has an established career behind him, and one that 19-year-old Garrido could dream of following in terms of the impact he’s made to the clubs he’s represented.

The young Spaniard could flourish in central midfield under the guidance of Arteta, who himself spent some time in Barcelona’s academy during the early days of his playing career.