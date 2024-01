Football FanCast takes a look at how Arsenal have conducted their transfer business in the Premier League over the years, with over £1bn being spent since 2000.

Transfers 2023/24

Total spent: £208m

Player From Fee Declan Rice West Ham United £105m Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m Jurrien Timber Ajax £38m

Transfers 2022/23

Total spent: £178m

Player From Fee Gabriel Jesus Manchester City £45m Fabio Vieira FC Porto £34m Oleksandr Zinchenko Manchester City £32m Leandro Trossard Brighton £27m Jakub Kiwior Spezia Calcio £20m Jorginho Chelsea £12m Matt Turner New England £5m Marquinhos Sao Paulo £3m

Transfers 2021/22

Total spent: £156.6m

Player From Fee Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion £50m Martin Odegaard Real Madrid £30m Aaron Ramsdale Sheffield United £30m Takehiro Tomiyasu Bologna £19.8m Albert Sambi Lokonga RSC Anderlecht £18m Nuno Tavares Benfica £6.8m Auston Trusty Colorado £2m

Transfers 2020/21

Total spent: £85.3m

Player From Fee Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid £45.3m Gabriel Magalhaes LOSC Lille £27m Pablo Mari Flamengo £12m Runar Alex Runarsson Dijon £1m Willian Chelsea Free transfer Cedric Soares Southampton Free transfer Mathew Ryan Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Martin Odegaard Real Madrid Loan

Transfers 2019/20

Total spent: £144.8m

Player From Fee Nicolas Pepe LOSC Lille £72m William Saliba Saint-Etienne £27m Kieran Tierney Celtic £25m David Luiz Chelsea £8m Pablo Mari Flamengo £6.8m Gabriel Martinelli Ituano £6m Dani Ceballos Real Madrid Loan Cedric Soares Southampton Loan

Transfers 2018/19

Total spent: £70.4m

Player From Fee Lucas Torreira Sampdoria £26.5m Bernd Leno Bayer Leverkusen £19.2m Sokratis Papastathopoulos Borussia Dortmund £17.7m Matteo Guendouzi FC Lorient £7m Denis Suarez Barcelona Loan Stephan Lichtsteiner Juventus Free

Transfers 2017/18

Total spent: £108.4m

Player From Fee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund £60m Alexandre Lacazette Lyon £46.5m Konstantinos Mavropanos PAS Giannina £1.9m Sead Kolasinac Schalke 04 Free Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United Free

Transfers 2016/17

Total spent: £92.4m

Player From Fee Granit Xhaka Borussia Monchengladbach £35m Shkodran Mustafi Valencia £35m Lucas Perez Deportivo La Coruna £17m Takuma Asano Sanfrecce Hiroshima £3.4m Rob Holding Bolton Wanderers £2m

Transfers 2015/16

Total spent: £15m

Player From Fee Petr Cech Chelsea £10m Mohamed Elneny FC Basel £5m

Transfers 2014/15

Total spent: £94.6m

Player From Fee Alexis Sanchez Barcelona £35m Calum Chambers Southampton £16m Danny Welbeck Manchester United £15m Mathieu Debuchy Newcastle United £12m Gabriel Paulista Villarreal £11.2m David Ospina OGC Nice £3m Krystian Bielik Legia Warszawa £2.4m

Transfers 2013/14

Total spent: £42.4m

Player From Fee Mesut Ozil Real Madrid £42.4m Semi Ajayi Charlton Free Mathieu Flamini AC Milan Free Yaya Sanogo AJ Auxerre Free Emiliano Viviano Palermo Loan Kim Kallstrom Spartak Moscow Loan

Transfers 2012/13

Total spent: £46.5m

Player From Fee Santi Cazorla Malaga £15m Olivier Giroud Montpellier £12m Lukas Podolski FC Koln £11m Nacho Monreal Malaga CF £8.5m

Transfers 2011/12

Total spent: £56.5m

Player From Fee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Southampton £15m Gervinho LOSC Lille £12m Mikel Arteta Everton £10m Per Mertesacker Werder Bremen £8m Andre Santos Fenerbahce £6.2m Chu-young Park Monaco £3m Carl Jenkinson Charlton £1m Joel Campbell Saprissa £850k Thomas Eisfeld Borussia Dortmund U19 £475k Yossi Benayoun Chelsea Loan Thierry Henry New York Red Bulls Loan

Transfers 2010/11

Total spent: £17.5m

Player From Fee Laurent Koscielny FC Lorient £10m Sebastien Squillaci Sevilla £4m Wellington Silva Fluminense £3.5m Marouane Chamakh Bordeaux Free Ryo Miyaichi Chukyo HS Undisclosed

Transfers 2009/10

Total spent: £10m

Player From Fee Thomas Vermaelen Ajax £10m

Transfers 2008/09

Total spent: £52.75m

Player From Fee Andrey Arshavin Zenit Saint Petersburg £35m Samir Nasri Marseille £12m Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City £5m Mikael Silvestre Manchester United £750k Amaury Bischoff Werder Bremen Undisclosed

Transfers 2007/08

Total spent: £28.35m

Player From Fee Eduardo Dinamo Zagreb £16.25m Bacary Sagna AJ Auxerre £7m Lukasz Fabianski Legia Warszawa £2.1m Lassana Diarra Chelsea £2m

Transfers 2006/07

Total spent: £10.2m

Player From Fee Tomas Rosicky Borussia Dortmund £6.8m Denilson Sao Paulo £3.4m William Gallas Chelsea Free Joe O'Cearuill Watford U19 Free Julio Baptista Real Madrid Loan

Transfers 2005/06

Total spent: £23.4m

Player From Fee Aleksandr Hleb VfB Stuttgart £10m Theo Walcott Southampton £5m Emmanuel Adebayor Monaco £3m Abou Diaby AJ Auxerre £2m Carlos Vela Guadalajara U20 £2m Alex Song SC Bastia £1m Vito Mannone Atalanta U19 £400k Mart Poom Sunderland Free

Transfers 2004/05

Total spent: £9.15m

Player From Fee Manuel Almunia Celta de Vigo £4m Robin van Persie Feyenoord £2.75m Emmanuel Eboue KSK Beveren £1.75m Mathieu Flamini Marseille £400k Arturo Lupoli Parma FC Youth £250k

Transfers 2003/04

Total spent: £23.8m

Player From Fee Jose Antonio Reyes Sevilla FC £20m Philippe Senderos Servette FC £1.8m Jens Lehmann Borussia Dortmund £1.75m Gael Clichy Cannes £275k Daniel Karbassiyoon Roanoke Star Free Michael Papadopulos Banik Ostrava Loan

Transfers 2002/03

Total spent: £9m

Player From Fee Gilberto Silva Atletico Mineiro £6m Pascal Cygan LOSC Lille £3m Guillaume Warmuz Lens Free Rami Shaaban Djurgardens Unknown

Transfers 2001/02

Total spent: £17.85m

Player From Fee Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers £8m Edu Corinthians £6m Richard Wright Ipswich £2m Stathis Tavlaridis Iraklis £600k Juan Sao Paulo U20 £250k Kolo Toure ASEC Mimosas £100k Sol Campbell Tottenham Free Olafor Ingi Skulason Fylkir Free Junichi Inamoto Gamba Osaka Loan

Transfers 2000/01

Total spent: £36.35m