Arsenal are reportedly nearly certain to bid for a £26 million player next year, coming after he once agreed to join Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Edu making Arsenal transfer plans for 2025

The north Londoners' transfer plans, led by sporting director Edu Gaspar, are well and truly underway for next year - with reports already linking Arsenal to a host of players.

It is believed that Arsenal are targeting a new number nine in January, and are considering a "big-money" bid, as per TEAMtalk, but it remains to be seen who they land on, as their shortlist apparently includes Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Arsenal opted against signing a striker in the summer, instead choosing to keep their faith in Kai Havertz for the role, but a fresh centre-forward option is apparently very much on the agenda for next year.

As well as not bringing in a new forward, Arsenal also couldn't quite get a deal over the line for Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia. The Spaniard, whose contract includes a £26 million release clause, is said to have agreed to join the club and shook hands on personal terms.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Garcia even commented on his failed move to Arsenal, insisting he wasn't distracted.

“During the entire market I was quite isolated,” he said.

“I was at the Olympic Games and when I arrived La Liga was already starting. The last few days were more intense, but I was very isolated, focusing on what I had to do, which is the field. I managed not to get distracted.

“Regarding my continuity, I am very happy that people are happy that I have stayed. I have worked all these years for this – playing with Espanyol in the First Division – and this is how it is. I hope to take advantage of it."

The Gunners ended up signing Neto from Bournemouth on loan to fill in for Aaron Ramsdale as the second-choice keeper, but that doesn't mean they've given up on Garcia, far from it.

Arsenal "highly likely" to bid for Joan Garcia in 2025

As per CaughtOffside, it is "highly likely" Arsenal will make a bid for Garcia in 2025, despite missing out on a deal over the summer and bringing in Neto.

Arteta's side still want the 23-year-old, who represented Spain at this summer's Olympics in Paris, and have very clearly identified Garcia as their preferred number two behind David Raya.

Arsenal have a good working relationship with both the player and his representatives after reaching an agreement on terms with them, so this apparently could be one to watch.

“There have been movements. We have had to work hard. There have been conversations, situations to work through. Situations to handle," said Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person. His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”