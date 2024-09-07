Arsenal are said to already be considering a January offer for one Bayern Munich star, as sporting director Edu Gaspar continues work on the club's transfer plans so soon after an eventful summer window.

Arsenal spent under £100 million on five major summer signings

Despite the high-profile nature of their arrivals and the real potential of these players, Arsenal spent just £92 million on five key additions in David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Edu and the Gunners recruitment team also brought in around £70 million through player sales, allowing the club to register a healthy net spend of just £22 million. A cleverly navigated window saw two of Arsenal's fresh recruits arrive right at the very last minute on deadline day, with Neto and Sterling making eleventh-hour loan moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Neto comes in as back-up shot-stopper to replace the departed Aaron Ramsdale, who joined Southampton, while Sterling's arrival brings both Premier League pedigree and a proven goal-scoring record in the English top flight.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

The latter could make his debut for Arsenal in an all-important north London derby clash away to Tottenham, and it is believed Sterling could play as a false-nine against Spurs with Kai Havertz dropping back into midfield.

In the meantime, manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that Arsenal are getting Sterling up to speed during the international break, both tactically and from a fitness perspective.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it," said Arteta on Sterling's imminent Arsenal debut.

“And try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team. We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

The signing of Calafiori has also strengthened Arteta's ranks with a versatile defender who can play both at left-back and centrally, but that hasn't stopped Edu from looking into a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Arsenal considering January offer for Alphonso Davies

The Canadian is out of contract next summer, allowing interested clubs to agree a pre-contract in January ahead of a 2025 free summer transfer.

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are contemplating a January pre-contract offer for Davies alongside Premier League title rivals Man City, given he could be one of the blockbuster coups of 2025.

The left-back, who bagged five assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances, is arguably one of the world's most threatening full-backs on his day and is still just 24 years old - despite many years at the top level already.

While Arsenal and City believe Real Madrid are firm favourites to sign the £182,000-per-week star, their interest is maintained, and they may well make a winter swoop.