Arsenal recruitment chiefs elected not to sign a new striker during the January transfer window, but it is believed the Gunners could be much busier later this year as they already lay the groundwork for a pre-summer deal.

The strikers Arsenal are most likely to target this summer

Gabriel Jesus is out for the remainder of 2024/2025, leaving just Kai Havertz as Mikel Arteta's only senior striking option, much to the detest of supporters who were keen to see the Premier League title hopefuls bring in a prolific new option this winter.

While they did ease past league champions Man City with an impressive 5-1 win last weekend, their lack of consistent cutting edge was on full display during Arsenal's 2-0 semi-final second leg defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Bukayo Saka is expected to return from hamstring surgery in March, so Arteta will be handed a much-needed final third boost through his outlay of goals and assists, but the Spaniard will also be ruing how there was seemingly a lack of any attainable opportunities to sign a centre-forward before the February 3rd transfer deadline.

In any case, their plans to sign a striker have been pushed back to the summer, but the silver lining for fans is that reliable media sources are tipping Arsenal to have a "big summer" (Charles Watts).

In terms of prolific forwards, journalist David Ornstein says Newcastle star Alexander Isak is "top" of Arteta's wishlist, but a deal for the Swede will be very, very difficult.

Instead, a more realitic move for them could be a potential swoop for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko.

"They’ve got no intention of seeing him go anywhere," said Ornstein on Isak's future. "They want him to sign a new contract. If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, maybe there’s a consideration, but the price will be phenomenally high.

“Really, clubs like Arsenal should be looking for the next Alexander Isak, not the one who’s on the market if he was to come on the market. And also, we don’t even know that Isak would want to join Arsenal. I think it’s more realistic that Arsenal need to look for other targets, such as a Benjamin Sesko or whoever else is on the market."

Arsenal already working on pre-summer Benjamin Sesko deal

According to TEAMtalk, plans are firmly in motion to tempt the Slovenia international with a move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of 2024/2025.

Last year, Fabrizio Romano shared news over Sesko having a "gentlemen's agreement" to leave Leipzig either this year or in 2026, and it appears Arteta's side wish to take full advantage.

Indeed, it is believed by TT that Arsenal are already "working on a deal for Sesko" ahead of this summer, with his new contract including a £65 million release clause.

The 21-year-old, who already boasts 14 goals across all competitions this campaign, is on course to smash his 2023/2024 total. Sesko is also open to a Premier League move, handing Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of the "extremely quick" attacker.