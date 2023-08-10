Arsenal have made significant moves in the summer transfer window, spending over £200m on talent in the bid to maintain the levels set during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have obtained the signatures of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice so far, with David Raya also set to arrive in a deal reported to be in the region of £30m.

As well as incomings, there has been increased speculation about those that could depart the Emirates this summer, with news surrounding the future of Folarin Balogun heating up.

Could Folarin Balogun leave Arsenal?

Following his return from a season-long loan with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, the Hale End graduate’s time in north London seems to be nearing a close with a host of clubs swarming the 22-year-old’s movements.

As reported in France, the United States international received a bid from Monaco in the region of €40m (£34m), which was rejected by the Gunners.

Inter Milan and West Ham have also been speculated to be following the striker, who looks set to depart after not featuring for the majority of Mikel Arteta’s pre-season plans.

While losing the goal-scorer is a disappointing prospect for those at the Emirates, his exit could not only inspire others at the club but also open a pathway for a youngster to take his spot.

How good is Amario Cozier-Duberry?

Hailed as a “talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, one player that could benefit from Balogun’s expected departure is Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The 18-year-old has risen through the ranks at Hale End, deployed primarily on the right flank with the capabilities to play central and on the left side of attack as well.

Featuring heavily for the academy, the skilful starlet was heavily involved in the goals last season, registering 20 goal contributions in 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 and assisting eight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, football.london reporter Kaya Kaynak likened the teenager to fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka, who needs little introduction.

“He generally tends to play on the right wing but he's very versatile and can play a lot of different positions.

Much like Saka did when he first broke into the team. He started off at left-back, now as a right-winger and who knows, Cozier-Duberry is definitely someone who could do that.”

The youngster’s versatility makes him a strong candidate to take up the place in the squad expected to be left by Balogun, at a time when the club places a higher value than ever on its budding talent.

Saka has stormed the Premier League since his introduction to senior level, Gabriel Martinelli is a firm starter for the side at just 22, and club captain Martin Odegaard is just 24 years of age himself, making the Gunners the place to be as an academy star on the brink of greater things.

Once lauded as “unplayable” by U18’s coach and former Arsenal whiz Jack Wilshere, Cozier-Duberry could be the next big thing in north London by taking the reins from the United States international.

Losing a Hale End product without performing at the top for the club will in some ways bruise the Gunners, however, Arteta could find his new shining light in the 18-year-old electrifying talent.