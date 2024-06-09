Arsenal are expected to hold meetings over a £21m-rated player following this summer's European Championship.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Mikel Arteta and co. look set to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City this past season.

The Gunners were able to push Man City to the final day of the season before the Sky Blues secured a fourth league title in a row. The north Londoners ended 2023/24 with a better defensive record than City but were let down slightly by their attack - a poor run of form in December proved pivotal.

Arsenal also lacked a standout goalscorer in 2023/24, with Bukayo Saka's 16 strikes leaving him sat 9th in the Premier League goalscoring standings - three goals behind Phil Foden and 11 adrift of Erling Haaland.

In turn, it makes sense for the capital outfit to be eyeing some fresh legs up front this summer. RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal of late. The 6 foot 5 centre-forward scored 18 goals in all competitions in 2023/24 and has a £55m release clause.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are said to be increasingly interested in doing a deal for Juventus' Federico Chiesa this summer, who is said to be valued at around £38m. There have been a number of other attacking options linked with an Emirates switch as we approach the 2024 summer window, including Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal and Edu set for meeting to sign £21m attacker

Now, it appears a fresh name has caught the eye of those in a position of power at the Emirates. The player in question is 18-year-old, Semih Kilicsoy.

Earlier this week, the teenager's agent, Murat Teber, claimed Arsenal were among a number of clubs showing interest in Kilicsoy.

“I know that clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are watching Semih. We received information about this. But it has not reached the offer stage. At least, there is no offer that has reached us,” he said.

Now, a fresh report from Turkish outlet Aksam (via Sport Witness) has provided an update on Arsenal's interest in the young forward.

Despite his tender years, Semih scored 12 and assisted 3 across 2023/24 for his current club, Besiktas. This fine form has earned him a call-up to the Turkish national team for Euro 2024 where he will attempt to help his side make it out of Group F.

Turkey: Group F matches at Euro 2024 Tue 18th June Georgia Sat 22nd June Portugal Wed 26th June Czech Republic

Following Turkey's involvement in Germany, the aforementioned report claims clubs interested in Semih will meet with Besiktas to discuss a potential transfer. This will give Arsenal a better look at the striker as they decide if he is worth the reported valuation of €25m (£21m) set by his current side.