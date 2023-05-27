Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer, as the memorable 2022/23 campaign comes to a close with just 90 minutes left to play.

The Gunners have enjoyed an emphatic season, seeing them bring Champions League football back to the Emirates, and record their first top-two finish since 2016.

While returning to the pinnacle of European football was to be celebrated, the narrative of the campaign was Mikel Arteta’s side leading the way and agonisingly missing out on winning their first Premier League title since 2004.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal will look to strengthen in areas that denied them of the perfect season, in the bid to hit similar heights next term.

What’s the latest on Ansu Fati to Arsenal?

As reported by The Independent - relayed by football.london - Barcelona ace Ansu Fati could be on the move to north London this summer.

The report speculates that Arsenal have been “offered” the chance to sign the 20-year-old, who has been short of game time at Camp Nou.

Valued at €60m (£52m) by the CIES Football Observatory, it’s rumoured that the club are “yet to confirm” whether their interest in the young forward is reciprocated, as per the report.

What could Ansu Fati bring to Arsenal?

Hailed as potentially being Barcelona’s “heir to Lionel Messi”, the Bissau-born Spanish international made his debut at just 16 after rising through the ranks at La Masia.

Likened to Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli by FBref, the two wide players are statistically similar in their approach to the game from the flanks, potentially giving Arteta significant strength in depth and a headache regarding team selection.

Like the Brazilian, the Barcelona ace is extremely direct in his eye to burst in the final third, as shown by his numbers over the past year, despite not being rewarded with sufficient game time.

As per FBref, Fati ranks in the top 1% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year in terms of attempts on goal, averaging a monstrous 4.01 shots per 90 - with Martinelli scoring 2.52 in the same area.

Arsenal’s No 11 is extremely tactile in the penalty area, as seen through the Gunners’ style of play, which could suit the style of the "extraordinary" Spaniard, as hailed by Xavi, who hits similar numbers to the Brazilian where he is most impressive.

The 21-year-old averages 6.99 touches per 90 in the attacking penalty area, with the £199k-per-week La Liga star scoring higher with 7.73 per 90, showing the calibre of talent Arteta could get his hands on this summer.

If Fati was to make the switch to north London, he could rival Arsenal’s joint-highest goalscorer, who despite looking untouchable in Arteta’s setup, could revel in competition with a player as influential as the 20-year-old.

Martinelli’s rise to becoming a firm starter at the club has come through his ability to rise to the competition, with even this season being left out for Leandro Trossard, for example at Villa Park, in which he responded with a goal when coming off the bench.

The Gunners losing out on the title was partly attributable to their lack of squad depth, which was, in this case, most notably in defence, but when you review the depth of talent in Manchester City’s locker, quality in numbers is required all over the field.

Only time will tell if Arsenal make the move to lure the Spaniard away from his home in Catalonia, though what is certain is the positive influence he would have on Arteta’s budding squad.