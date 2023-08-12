Highlights

Transfer insider Dean Jones will be 'absolutely amazed' if Arsenal manage to seal a deal to bring in one of the finest talents in La Liga this window.

Is Ansu Fati leaving Barcelona for Arsenal?

According to La Vanguardia via Football London, both Arsenal and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in offering Spain international Fati a route to the Premier League this summer.

Reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have taken a 'serious interest' in the £231k-a-week ace and have submitted a 'very serious' proposal to Barcelona; however, their advances are believed to have been rebuffed by both the player and his current employers.

Fati is content to stay at Barcelona for the duration of the upcoming campaign and La Blaugrana boss Xavi will respect his wishes despite speculation surrounding his future.

Earlier this year, Manchester City were keen on Fati and it was mooted that Barcelona would accept a bid in the region of £90 million for the 20-year-old in light of financial problems at the Catalan giants, as per Football Insider.

Last term, Fati made 51 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, registering ten goals and four assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Another Spanish outlet has indicated that Barcelona received an offer of €60 million for Fati from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal; nevertheless, he has no intention of moving to the Middle East despite their football revolution taking shape.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has his 'doubts' over whether Arsenal could facilitate a move to bring Fati to the Emirates Stadium.

Jones stated: "I will be absolutely amazed if Ansu Fati ends up at the Emirates. He’s obviously got a lot of talent but his injury record and valuation brings about other concerns.

"If they hadn’t spent so much money on Rice I would have seen this as more likely but it’s going to be complicated to make this add up to a deal worth doing.

"The player has always had an obsession with Barcelona and making this move work too, so I’m sceptical on that side of things.

"I don’t think Arsenal are finished in the transfer market and I think that an attacking player is actually possible - but Fati? I still have these doubts."

What else could occur at Arsenal in the remaining stages of the window?

Arsenal look to be in good shape to mount a Premier League title challenge this term following the additions of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz; however, Mikel Arteta may want to fine-tune his squad with one or two more signings before the end of the window, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are keen on sanctioning a deal for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella and would be willing to include striker Folarin Balogun and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in a swap deal to entice the Italy international to north London.

The Sun report that Kieran Tierney is wanted on loan by La Liga outfit Real Sociedad; however, Arsenal are only keen to let the Scotland international move for a fee of around £30 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared updates from Jorginho's agent Joao Santos speaking about his client's future at Arsenal on Twitter X, which read: "Jorginho’s agent João Santos: 'I’m sure, Jorginho will stay at Arsenal. He’s happy in England. Let’s move on'. 'I had some calls from Saudi and also Spanish clubs like him but he’s staying at Arsenal, it’s decided', told TMW."