Arsenal have asked a Bayern Munich star's agents about the player's availability, and they've been sent a very clear message.

Arsenal scour January market as Arteta confirms forward plan

The Gunners are actively in pursuit of a new forward after Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were ruled out for lengthy periods, as now confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, who suggests that Arsenal need another body in that area.

Saka is expected to be out until March after hamstring surgery, while Jesus won't be seen again this season following his ACL rupture sustained in their FA Cup defeat to Man United last weekend.

Kai Havertz is Arteta's only available striker, while Saka's absence leaves a gaping hole out wide. As a result of these blows, the north Londoners are weighing up their options in the transfer market, with Arsenal's manager admitting that his side are attempting to bring a new forward to the Emirates.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

"Yes, for sure, because we lost two big players - Bukayo, who could be out for up to three months, and then Gabby, who will be out for a long, long, long time," said Arteta on Arsenal signing another attacker.

"We are going to try [in this window] for sure. We are actively looking. We will try. Let's see what we can get."

In the last few days, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Marseille's Elye Wahi have been named as strikers targeted by Arsenal - as interim sporting director Jason Ayto and managing director Richard Garlick look to acquire the best possible option.

There are other areas of the squad they're reportedly looking to improve as well, like the left-back area.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Oleksandr Zinchenko is in "concrete talks" to leave Arsenal, and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are showing a keen interest in snatching the Ukranian before deadline day.

If Zinchenko were to depart N5 before deadline day on February 3, then Arteta would surely need a long-term replacement for the 28-year-old. According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, they have their eyes on Bayern star Alphonso Davies.

Arsenal approach Davies over joining from Bayern Munich

As per their information, Arsenal have approached Davies about joining them from Bayern, via his representatives.

The £182,000-per-week Canada international is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Man United, as his contract expires at the end of this season and the defender is free to agree a pre-contract with sides from overseas.

However, Davies' camp have told all of these clubs, including Arsenal, that Real Madrid are his preferred destination - and there is a real belief that the 24-year-old will put pen to paper on a switch to the Bernabeu.

This comes as disappointing news for Arteta, as Davies is a world-class option potentially available for nothing, with Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz even calling the player his toughest ever opponent.