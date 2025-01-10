Arsenal have reached out to a Champions League club as they seek to gauge the availability of their highly-rated forward in January, and they've been told the asking price needed to strike a deal before deadline day.

Jason Ayto in market for new attacker at Arsenal

Interim transfer chief Jason Ayto is temporarily filling the sporting director vacancy, as Edu's former assistant scours the market for potential attacking additions at N5.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has lost Bukayo Saka to injury until March, while exciting youngster Ethan Nwaneri is also on the treatment table for weeks after picking up a muscular injury.

There are also some doubts surrounding the long-term future of striker Gabriel Jesus, despite the Brazilian's resurgence in form lately, with Belgian forward Leandro Trossard also potentially available for hire if the right offer comes along after talks over a new contract stalled recently (Football Transfers).

Taking all of this into account, Arsenal have been linked with both a new striker and a winger this month. Arteta is a real fan of Nico Williams, and would personally love to secure a deal for the Spaniard this month. However, according to The Athletic, a January swoop is unlikely due to the mammoth finances involved and whether the 22-year-old would decide to quit Bilbao mid-season.

In terms of centre-forwards, Arsenal are believed to be contenders for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson. The Seagulls could let their young striker depart on loan towards the end of the month, but are yet to make a firm decision on his future (GiveMeSport).

There are a few options for the Premier League title hopefuls, as they look to potentially bring in a quality extra body and boost Arteta's chances of clinching a first domestic crown for the club in over two decades.

Arsenal approach Aston Villa over signing Jhon Duran in January

As per CaughtOffside, it is now believed that Aston Villa star Jhon Duran is being considered by Ayto and co. The Colombian started 2024/2025 in absolutely electric fashion, prompting Villa to tie him down with a brand-new contract.

Despite a brief damp patch, Duran's form picked back up towards the end of last year, and the 21-year-old "monster in the making", as dubbed by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is being eyed by a host of top sides.

The Gunners are among them, with CO claiming that Arsenal have approached Aston Villa over a January deal for Duran. Their asking price for the South American starlet stands at around £60 million, but Arteta's men will have to act quickly, as Ligue 1 champions PSG are considering a bid in the region of that fee.

Duran has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far, with some of them coming against the likes of Bayern Munich and Man City.