Arsenal are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce ace Arda Guler, as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his squad this summer following a title-challenging season.

The talk of the Gunners’ transfer window so far has focused on the future of Declan Rice, however, Edu could be eyeing more than just one midfield upgrade ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

With Champions League football confirmed for next term, it’s integral that the north Londoners introduced reinforcements to remain on Manchester City’s tails and produce a fight among Europe’s greatest.

Hailed as the ‘Turkish Messi’ by local media in Turkey, relayed by talkSPORT, Arsenal could land a generational talent in Guler, with the Gunners leading the race according to Football Insider.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke claimed via the site that Arsenal had leapfrogged fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in the bid to secure the teenager's signature, adding that Arteta’s side are ‘seriously exploring’ a deal.

The 18-year-old penned a new deal with the Turkish giants last year, with a release clause of just €17.5m (£15m) included.

What could Arda Guler offer to Arsenal?

In 20 total appearances in the Super Lig this season, Guler has shone playing among seasoned professionals in Turkey at just 18 years of age.

In his breakthrough campaign, the Ankara-born gem contributed to seven goals, scoring four and assisting three in playing an average of 46 minutes per game, as per Sofascore.

Hailed as “magical” by members of the media, the teenager could blossom under the guidance of Arteta, who has thrived in nurturing his young side that went toe-to-toe with treble winners Manchester City last season.

While Guler was the standout performer for his side last term, as per Sofascore, Arsenal’s skipper Martin Odegaard was a dominant influence on the Gunners, as highlighted by being named the club’s player of the season.

Playing in the same role as the Norwegian, Arteta could teach the Turkish superstar a valuable lesson in the art of playing in the Premier League, potentially even unearthing his next version of Odegaard in the process.

There is evidence to suggest that the duo could form a formidable force in midfield, attributable to their creative exploits in their respective campaigns, with the 24-year-old skipper averaging 2.1 key passes per game, a rate almost identical to the Fenerbahce ace’s two.

Learning the ropes at Real Madrid at the tender age of 16, Arsenal’s captain could be the perfect mentor for the teenager with his fellow left-fotter in Guler breaking through at a similar age. However, the youngster could also return the favour by aiding the £120k-per-week wizard's game.

Lauded a “sensation” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the teenager could give Odegaard added creative freedom as conveyed through his assured presence on the ball.

As per Sofascore, Guler maintained a stellar pass completion rate of 85%, while creating seven big chances in his debut season in the Super Lig.

The two talents could fuse to bolster each other's game, for the greater good of the Gunners who could see their attacking midfield set for years to come.