Arsenal are now looking to trigger a very highly-rated forward's release clause, according to reports, with the north Londoners looking set for a three-way battle to secure his signature in 2025.

Arsenal prepare to host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side play host to in-form Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, and Arsenal quite simply need to win this game considering they're without a single top flight victory since their 3-1 win over Southampton in early October.

Their chase for a first Premier League title in 21 years is in danger of falling at the first hurdle, with Arteta also dealt the major headache of being without mainstay defender Ben White for months after his knee surgery.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury woes continue as well, with the Japan international currently away from N5 for treatment in a different surrounding and struggling psychologically.

Luckily for Arteta, summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is nearing a return and will be in the squad to face Forest this afternoon - in a rare bit of good news.

"I think about everything that we’ve done. Is the reason that we haven’t won games because the opponent has been superior to us? The clear answer is no," said Arteta on Arsenal's recent form.

"Should we have won more of those games? The answer is yes. Do I like what our team is doing? The answer is yes, but we have to improve certain things, especially how we have defended attacking the box.

"Overall I can think of a lot of things but I need to understand how the players are, and the only way to do that other than communicating on the phone is when they come back, and the energy of the staff and players yesterday was unbelievable. That's the joy of being with these guys on this journey. They love being here, they love to be back with us and that brings the energy up straight away, there’s not much that I need to do. It’s always good to paint the picture and make sure that we’re on the right track."

Arsenal "looking to activate" Nico Williams release clause

Off the field, and according to reports in the media, it is believed interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the club's executives are weighing up a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain star, who bagged 19 assists in all competitions last season, is regarded as one of La Liga's most meteoric rising talents.

This has led to interest from England, and it is believed that Arsenal are looking to activate Williams' £50 million release clause. However, they're by no means the only ones, as both Liverpool and Newcastle apparently have the same plan.

The £200,000-per-week forward looks likely to have his pick of clubs next year after choosing to remain at Bilbao in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.