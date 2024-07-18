Arsenal are now really looking at signing a £323,000-per-week former Man City star, who worked with manager Mikel Arteta during their time together at the Etihad Stadium.

Edu and Arteta targeting new forward for Arsenal before deadline day

Much has been made of Arsenal's talks to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, which have now been ongoing for a fortnight, as sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider Gunners recruitment team attempt to sign an outfielder.

So far, Arsenal have sealed a £27 million permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya, and that has come as their only official signing of the summer. That is something Arteta and co will be very eager to change in the next few weeks, as reports suggest they wish to strengthen in multiple areas.

Edu is believed to be after another goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward as Arsenal target four key additions before deadline day on August 30. Widespread reports claim Arsenal could sign a new striker or winger for Arteta's attack, and a few interesting names have been linked.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arteta personally wants to sign Nico Williams as his number one transfer preference, while it's been reported that Arsenal chiefs believe they can seal a deal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto at around £50 million.

Meanwhile, Arteta is also said to be keen on a striking partner for Kai Havertz, which prompted a very public transfer chase to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window.

The Slovenia international had a proposal on the table from Arsenal, as well as Chelsea and Man United, but he instead chose to remain at Leipzig and pen a contract extension.

It could be they opt for a winger over a striker, with there being many twists and turns still to be had. A very interesting new name Arsenal are now being linked with is former Man City star and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Arsenal really looking at signing Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich

According to journalist Steve Kay, speaking on KS1TV (via TBR), Arsenal are now really looking at signing Sane from Bayern, who they see as a potential option on that side, as they chase alternatives to Bukayo Saka.

The £323,000-per-week star's contract expires next summer as things stand, so he could be available for a fairly attainable fee, but the big sticking point could well be the Germany international's salary.

“There seems to be a pattern emerging here looking at people’s ages, and there’s another one at a similar age who I’ve heard today,” Kay said.

“You have his picture up there, Leroy Sane. Yeah, very early days on this one, but he’s a player people have mentioned throughout this window and the last window.

“I never had anyone of note say anything to me, but today I heard that Arsenal are really looking at him as an option on that side.”