With another win under their belt last night, it would be fair to say that Arsenal's preseason has largely been a success this summer, and there is still one more game to go.

Mikel Arteta's side were electric against Bayer Leverkusen and look ready to fight for the Premier League title for the third year running next season. Still, to ensure they have the best chance of succeeding this time, Edu Gaspar and Co must bring in some more quality signings before the transfer window slams shut.

Riccardo Calafiori remains the only new addition to the first team, while Martin Zubimendi, a player the club were heavily linked to in the past, could now be on his way to potential title rivals Liverpool.

However, while this news may leave some fans feeling a little annoyed, the player they have been heavily linked with since is a better option anyway.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano via GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal have maintained their strong interest in Real Sociedad ace Mikel Merino.

The Italian journalist revealed that, similar to the Calafiori deal, Arteta has been "pushing" the club to pursue the Spanish midfielder as he is a "player he would love to have at the club."

According to Romano, the Spanish manager has been "very influential" for the club this summer, and in good news, the Sociedad star is "very keen on the move."

There is no mention of how much the player could cost the Gunners, but other reports this summer have suggested the fee could be around £25m, and while that's not insignificant, it could prove to be value for money, especially as Merino would be a better signing for Arsenal than Zubimendi.

How Merino compares to Zubimendi

Okay, so the first thing to point out is that, yes, both Merino and Zubimendi are talented midfielders who would bring a lot to Arsenal. After all, the Gunners were supposedly interested in the latter earlier this year, but overall, the former would be a better signing for a few reasons.

The first is that while both players can start in either central or defensive midfield, the 28-year-old is more of a natural eight, while his younger compatriot is a more natural six, and at this point, the North Londoners clearly need someone to fill the left-eight spot.

For example, while Declan Rice did play there at points last season, he admitted that starting in the six was his "best position," and considering it's where he's spent the vast majority of his career, it's hard to disagree with him.

The second reason is that the former Newcastle United ace has proven himself to be more of a goal threat, and with Arsenal scoring five goals fewer than Manchester City last season, this is clearly an issue he can effectively address.

For example, in 45 appearances for La Real last season, the 6 foot 2 "monster," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, scored eight goals and provided five assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 3.46 games.

In contrast, the Liverpool target scored four goals and provided one assist in 45 appearances, equating to a goal involvement on average every nine games.

Lastly, the 28-capped international also comes out on top when we examine their underlying numbers.

Merino vs Zubimendi Stats per 90 Merino Zubimendi Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.23 0.13 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.33 0.12 Progressive Carries 0.92 1.07 Progressive Passes 6.10 5.21 Shots 1.35 0.77 Shots on Target 0.50 0.29 Passing Accuracy 76.5% 86.0% Key Passes 0.84 0.56 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.07 0.48 Shot-Creating Actions 2.52 1.79 Goal-Creating Actions 0.26 0.11 Tackles Won 1.48 0.92 Blocks 1.27 1.12 Interceptions 0.63 1.08 Clearances 2.02 1.76 Successful Take-Ons 0.98 0.45 Aerial Duels Won 5.98 1.55 Ball Recoveries 7.28 5.94 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

For example, his attacking prowess is evident in the fact that he ranks far better in metrics such as non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive and key passes, passes into the penalty area, shot and goal-creating actions and successful take-ons all per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Interestingly, despite not playing in a slightly more attacking position than Zubimendi, he also performs better in several defensive metrics, such as tackles won, blocks, aerial duels won, and ball recoveries per 90, showing that he can excel in both phases of play.

Ultimately, while both midfielders are serious talents, Arsenal fans can rest assured that in Merino, they're getting a signing who suits them better and has Zubimendi comfortably beat in most measurable metrics.