Mikel Arteta could be a crucial factor in Arsenal's pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Are Arsenal signing Rice?

Despite having two bids rebuffed by West Ham already, Arsenal are still confident of getting a deal done for Declan Rice. The Hammers want more than the £75m upfront and £15m in add-ons that the Gunners proposed in their most recent bid.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, however, a key factor in any deal for Rice could be Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is incredibly eager to add the midfielder to his already impressive squad.

"There is a crucial part of the story to mention," said Romano. "There is the player. At the moment the player, Declan Rice, has been very clear from what I understand. He wants to be open, and to see what Arsenal and Manchester City will do."

The Italian added: "We know one crucial point on this story: Mikel Arteta. Arteta is pushing at the best level to sign Declan Rice. Arteta is trying in every single way. Of course, it doesn't depend on him, it depends on the owners and how much they want to spend on the deal."

"But Mikel Arteta is trying his best. He's really pushing for Declan Rice to join Arsenal. So, Arteta could be crucial. If Declan Rice will be an Arsenal player, trust me, Arteta would be a crucial factor."

This will come as good news to Arsenal fans now that treble winners Manchester City have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Declan Rice has been allowed to leave West Ham this summer following the club's Europa Conference League victory, and the Hammers are holding out for a bid closer to their £120m valuation. The club's captain has 245 appearances under his belt, as well as 42 England caps.

Have Man City bid for Rice?

Romano insists that Man City "have always been informed" about Rice's situation but are yet to launch an official bid for the player. With the finances of the deal a potential stumbling block for Arsenal, the Premier League champions could hijack the transfer.

One of City's current defensive-midfield options, Kalvin Phillips, has already been linked with a move to West Ham, and it is understood that David Moyes is keen on bringing Rice's international teammate to London.

While this could give the reigning champions an edge over Arsenal in the hunt for Rice, it is unclear whether or not City would be willing to let Phillips leave the club, especially considering he has only been at the Etihad for one season.

Either way, Rice's future is in the balance as the Premier League's top two do everything in their power to land the midfielder.