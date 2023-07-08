Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career appeared to be heading for a rather unsavoury end when he tossed his armband to the floor in disgust and marched off the Emirates pitch after being substituted.

That, however, was in November 2019. Since that clash against Crystal Palace, Xhaka's revival has been the stuff of legend.

He won't necessarily leave Islington a legend, but he will no doubt be remembered as a cult hero at the club.

Is Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal?

Last term was his best yet after a move from Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Swiss midfielder scoring nine goals and registering seven assists.

Leaving on a high is the best way of bowing out and indeed he will do just that after moving to Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5m.

Declan Rice, a slightly more expensive mover at a whopping £105m, will come in as a result, but the Gunners won't stop there in their pursuit of success.

Jurrien Timber is due to arrive from Ajax but it's also thought that a move for Jeremie Frimpong could be on the table, a deal potentially set to be worth in the region of £34m.

His club? Rather coincidentally, Bayer Leverkusen.

How good is Jeremie Frimpong?

Adjusting to English football should not be an arduous task for the right-back, who like Xhaka did all the way back in 2014, could trade the Bundesliga for Premier League life.

Frimpong, however, will arrive more well-known to a British audience.

The Dutchman came through the ranks at Manchester City before moving to Celtic from a young age, where former boss Neil Lennon described him as "one of the best kids I've ever seen at that age."

Since then, the full-back has only gone from strength to strength. The 22-year-old is now one of the best in his position around, particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the game.

As per FBref, he ranks inside the top 10% in his position across Europe's top five leagues for a host of metrics, notably non-penalty goals, shots, assists and progressive carries.

For the latter, he actually sits in the best 1%. That is a theme that regularly appears throughout Frimpong's scout report, as he is in the top 1% for successful take-ons and touches in the attacking penalty area.

Such numbers indicate that he is one of the most offensive full-backs in the game, something that would no doubt benefit Mikel Arteta's side.

Such a rampant threat could also help to ensure Bukayo Saka's performance levels stay the same, if not get better.

Saka has benefited tremendously from his partnership alongside Ben White down the right-hand side.

White isn't a marauder by any stretch of the imagination. He ranks inside the worst 37% for progressive carries as an indication. Yet, his composure is bettered by very few at the club.

Capable of drifting inside but also playing on the overlap to allow Saka to cut in on his favoured left foot, Frimpong could ensure that becomes more of a regular thing.

He is a truly "breathtaking" asset as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, one whose exploits from right-back could only ensure Saka gets into more favourable positions himself.

Having scored 15 goals and assisted 11 himself, there is little room to get better, but a player such as Frimpong could well ensure that happens swiftly.

White has done little wrong since playing at right-back but he is not the archetypal modern full-back. Frimpong certainly is and his arrival could well be the berth of a right flank to rival the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.