Arsenal have not only enjoyed progress on the pitch over the last couple of seasons, with Mikel Arteta’s philosophy paying off, but their business in the transfer market has been wonderful.

Since the start of the 2021/2022 season, the Spaniard has signed Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, however the deal to bring English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the club has been one of his finer pieces of business.

He joined for a fee of £24m in 2021 from Sheffield United, and it was clear that Arteta wanted someone who could become their undisputed No.1 between the sticks, ending years of chopping and changing ‘keeper every season or two.

The 24-year-old has not only performed well since joining the Gunners, but his value has now soared, and it appears as though Arteta has struck gold on the player.

How much is Aaron Ramsdale worth now?

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Ramsdale now has a market value of €60 (£53m), which represents a massive 120% rise from the initial financial outlay just under two years ago.

This will only continue to rise too, especially if he can maintain his wonderful performances and Arsenal might finally have an heir to the great David Seaman, nearly 20 years after he left the club.

Across 27 Premier League matches this term, he has kept 12 clean sheets, made 2.3 saves per game – at a success rate of 71% - and succeeded with 100% of his run-outs each match.

He has only committed one error leading to a goal since the start of the league season, and he won 100% of his total duels while taking 32.5 touches of the ball per game, proving that he is comfortable at playing out from the back and building attacks.

With three caps for England, he has a bright future with the national team also, especially if he continues his current rich vein of form.

The Gunners have the joint-second the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 25 goals in 27 matches. While a back four of White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko has been a large part of that, Ramsdale’s performances in goal have given the club a wonderful chance of winning a first league crown in 19 years.

He was hailed by Arteta for making an “incredible” save against Leicester City last season and having been signed as a player of excellent potential, he has blossomed into one of the best ‘keepers in the country.

The 40-year-old won’t be looking to sell him anytime soon, but with his value looking like it will only increase, he could very well be tempted should a massive offer arrive in the next few years.