Arsenal headed into this weekend's Premier League fixtures having been dented their first confidence blow of 2023/24.

Only a week ago they had dismantled a sorry Bournemouth side 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium but had no such luck in France as they travelled to Lens for their first away clash in Europe of the season.

Gabriel Jesus' lovely finish in the first half sent the Gunners on their way but the Ligue 1 side came back fighting and ultimately won 2-1.

It was a dismal performance from Arsenal who with Manchester City the opposition on Sunday, cannot afford the same level of performance.

They may also have to take on the might of Pep Guardiola's side without a certain Bukayo Saka.

What's the latest Arsenal team news?

The huge worry for Mikel Arteta and Co heading into this game is the fitness of Saka, who limped off against Lens last Tuesday.

The Englishman happened to hobble off against Bournemouth too and it was perhaps a surprise to see him selected from the off in the Champions League. Saka provided the assist for Jesus' clinically taken goal but wouldn't last much longer, substituted in the first half.

According to the Daily Mail, the latest is that the 22-year-old has been 'cleared' to play in the contest with City.

There is good news concerning Thomas Partey, however. The Ghanaian has missed the last four league matches with a groin injury but returned to the matchday squad in Lens.

Arteta has confirmed he'll definitely be in the squad again on Sunday, prompting suggestions he could start alongside Declan Rice in the engine room for the first time.

Who will play in midfield against Manchester City?

The £105m signing of Rice this summer promoted a different way of thinking from Arteta in the early exchanges of the ongoing season.

Rather bizarrely, Partey was selected at right-back, with the former West Ham skipper the man preferred as the anchor in midfield.

However, a game against Man City where they won't be expected to dominate the ball could be the perfect time to select both tough-tackling midfielders from the start.

It could even give license to Rice to show off his attacking side with a bit more freedom. The 24-year-old has executed his role tremendously since moving to north London, but we are yet to see him gallivant forward too much, a role Granit Xhaka thrived in last season.

Should Partey and Rice be selected then Kai Havertz may well be forced to return to the bench. It would be harsh on the German who is now beginning to look more at home in Arsenal colours, having scored last week against the Cherries.

Arsenal were cruising and as a result, Martin Odegaard let Havertz take their second penalty of the game. The emotion on show after he found the net was lovely to see, with every Arsenal player quick to rush over and celebrate with him. It is evident this team knew he was going through a rough patch but that broke his duck nicely.

Havertz started against Lens and there were more encouraging signs. He nearly scored a tidy volley in the first half after breaking into the penalty area and reaching the ball at the back post. The German should have had an assist in the second period too, playing a pass into the left channel for Leandro Trossard who checked back but stuck a close-range effort straight at goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The £280k-p/w earner is very much growing into the role but still suffered from a lack of true productivity a few days ago, leaving the pitch with fewer touches than even David Raya (32 v 52).

A clash against Manchester City may be a bridge too far for Havertz in his early Arsenal career, with Partey primed and ready to partner Rice in midfield instead.