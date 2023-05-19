Arsenal are targeting two midfielders in the summer window, and are preparing an opening bid for Declan Rice, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Rice?

The Gunners made the West Ham captain their top target back in January, and are set to step up their interest when the season ends.

Mikel Arteta wants two new midfielders, with Granit Xhaka expected to join Bayer Leverkusen, and there have been links to Moises Caicedo of Brighton as a big-money arrival alongside Rice.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Arsenal desire a midfielder in addition to Rice, and revealed the extent of their current interest in the Englishman.

"Arsenal will go for new midfielders in the summer, it could be two, from what I understand, and Declan Rice remains the top target. He remains top of the list at Arsenal, since January he's a name that's been discussed internally," he stated.

"We can say now that Arsenal are now preparing and thinking of the first bid for Declan Rice, it is not submitted yet. But they are preparing that bid internally, it means that they are waiting to understand how much West Ham want in order to submit the first proposal, they will also respect West Ham as they are busy with European football, so right after the Conference League they will be able to negotiate with West Ham.

"The idea is in June to submit an official proposal for Declan Rice, so they are now discussing about the structure of the bid, it will probably include some add-ons, so Arsenal are discussing about that internally."

What could Arsenal's midfield look like?

With Xhaka potentially departing, Rice could either be the natural replacement, as a number eight alongside Martin Odegaard, or he could replace the defensive midfielder, with Jorginho or Thomas Partey dropping out of the side.

The other midfield target could determine where Rice is played if he joins Arsenal. Caicedo and Rice could interchange between their two midfield positions if deployed together, or Rice could play as the deeper option with a more creative player coming in.

There have been links with Mason Mount, whilst Emile Smith Rowe has been mooted as an option in midfield, with his future still unclear.

Arteta clearly wants quality in depth, with the Gunners returning to the Champions League for the first time in seven years, and two big signings in midfield could potentially help them compete for the title again next season.