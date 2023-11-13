The dreaded international break has returned once again, and Arsenal supporters will rue the halt to their team's season after returning to winning ways in the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Previously on the domestic front, the Gunners had fallen to defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the league after suffering an exit from the Carabao Cup by the hand of West Ham United.

But, by and large, Mikel Arteta's side have carried over the positives from their title charge last year and carried on their pursuit of silver-laden success, having made impressive increments over numerous years under the Spaniard's leadership.

And residing just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after 12 matches - behind second-placed Liverpool only on goal difference - there is much to be excited for when domestic football returns after the week of international action.

While fans do get to watch the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Co on duty, there is also the U17 World Cup to get invested in, especially considering the success that several of the prestigious Hale End academy are finding.

Indeed, England U17 decimated North Caledonia 10-0 to secure their biggest-ever victory at the global tournament, ruthlessly picking their opposition apart.

Two Gunners starlets were among the standout performers, with Ethan Nwaneri - the Premier League's youngest-ever player at 15-years-old - coming off the bench in the second half to impress.

It's an exciting time for the Emirates Stadium side, not least because of the incredible rise under Arteta's wing, but with precocious prospects rising to the fore and looking likely to earn opportunities to impress, the recent success could be sustained for many years to come.

Ethan Nwaneri's stats vs North Caledonia

Now aged 16, the versatile midfielder was hailed as a "special" talent by former Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka, and while he has not yet added to his maiden professional appearance the future is undoubtedly bright for this prodigious talent.

This season, he has starred in the Premier League 2 among older players and has plundered four goals and an assist from four matches, with his exploits earning him a call-up for the Young Lions' endeavours on the global stage.

While Nwaneri did not receive a starting berth, he was brought into the action after 62 minutes and produced a goal and assist apiece, complementing his direct return with a 100% pass completion rate, taking 32 touches, making two key passes, completing both of his crosses and winning a tackle, as per Sofascore.

England will be expected to wade deep into the competition, and it is abundantly clear that any success that might be found in the latter stages will likely come with Nwaneri at the heart of it.

The rising star is ticking all of the boxes throughout his formative years so far and it is safe to say that the expectation from Arteta and co will be that he can earn a regular place in the senior set-up in the years to come, with performances such as this one a glowing representation of his pedigree.

He was not the only Arsenal prospect to have caught the eye for England U17s, however, with Myles Lewis-Skelly receiving a starting berth ahead of his club teammate and dazzling with an all-action display from the centre of the engine room.

Lewis Myles-Skelly's stats vs North Caledonia

Lewis-Skelly, aged 17, has also belied his youthful years to feature with the development squad in London this season, posting one goal and two assists from just three starting appearances in the Premier League 2.

Further, he was excellent in the EFL Trophy against League One team Swindon Town back in August as Arsenal won on penalties, having played the full 90 and won seven duels, made two tackles and key passes apiece and taken 60 touches in an energetic display.

Like Nwaneri, such efforts on the domestic scene have issued a call-up for his nation, and while he didn't find the back of the net himself, Lewis-Skelly produced a monstrous performance from the centre.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Stats vs North Caledonia Statistic # Minutes played 62' Assists 1 Touches 32 Acc. passes 14/20 (70%) Key passes 3 Dribble attempts 2/3 Ground duels won 6/9 (66%) Tackles 2 Penalties won 1 *Sourced via Sofascore

Speaking of his efforts on the day, one FIFA agent and talent scout said: "Although it’s against a weak opponent, New Caledonia, Myles Lewis-Skelly looks absolutely brilliant today. Wouldn’t be surprised if he makes his first-team debut with Arsenal sometime during this season."

Lewis-Skelly crucially won more duels than any other player on the pitch, with his three key passes also showcasing his creative ability, and as he develops over the coming years and nurtures his physicality, he could become a force to be reckoned with as he battles with Nwaneri for minutes.

The youth talent's versatility in his craft is something that cannot really be taught, quite simply, he possesses an innate knack for the game and boasts abilities that stretch beyond the constraints of one singular position on the pitch.

He was even described as “unplayable” by Arsenal U18 manager Jack Wilshere for his excellent performance in the FA Youth Cup against Manchester City last season; capable of playing as a left-back the former Gunners star is a firm believer that Lewis-Skelly's career will be one at the heart of the field, dictating player and charging his side's efforts through his all-action, tenacious approach.

England return to action on Tuesday to face Iran in the next match of their campaign in Group C before a mammoth contest against Brazil to close the first stage of the tournament.

Based on the evidence of Lewis-Skelly's first performance, he could be a key cog in Greg Lincoln's side as they seek to work their way toward the pinnacle.

And, of course, Arteta and his Arsenal team will be taking note, with the teenage talent's chances of wedging his way into the first team's plans growing with each passing match. Watch out Nwaneri, the Gunners have a new academy darling on their hands...