Highlights Arsenal could sign a Premier League winger to play second fiddle to Bukayo Saka.

He could be available at a bargain price.

Their strengths would improve Arsenal's creativity and directness.

Arsenal's purchase of Declan Rice last month sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League.

This was a potential England captain in waiting joining arguably a sleeping giant in English football.

It has nearly been 20 years since the Gunners won the league, but Rice has joined with the beast showing signs of awakening from its slumber.

They fell five points short of Manchester City last term but with Rice and co now, excuse the pun, in their arsenal, they look well poised to challenge again.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Amid Jurrien Timber's devastating ACL injury, Edu and Mikel Arteta could look at bringing in another defender.

Amongst possible targets are Benjamin Pavard and Kyle Walker-Peters.

That said, another attacker could well arrive as Arsenal hunt a back-up to the effervescent Bukayo Saka.

Last summer, one of their priority targets was Wolves winger Pedro Neto, but after an injury-hit spell that interest appears to have vanished.

Now valued at just £10m, as per Football Transfers, it's a transfer that journalist Ben Jacobs spoke about recently to GIVEMESPORT: "I think Arsenal have looked at Neto previously, but I'm not aware that they've gone back to the table for him at this stage," he said.

What are Pedro Neto's strengths?

Neto has spent a great deal of time on the sidelines in recent years, notably last campaign when he missed 21 matches between October and February with an ankle injury.

Strengths + Weaknesses - Set-pieces Finishing Through balls Aerial duels Crossing Physicality Dribbling

That said, there is still a phenomenal talent inside the Portuguese and given Arteta's qualities as a coach, he could surely extract more.

Indeed, the 23-year-old showed as much during Wolves' opening league match of the season against Manchester United.

The young forward looked back to his best during their 1-0 defeat, notably playing four key passes, five crosses and completing four of his six dribble attempts.

In a nutshell, that encapsulates what Neto is best at. The "explosive" talent, as per AFTV's Robbie Lyle, is a creative force and one who on his day is incredibly difficult to stop.

Like Saka, he favours cutting inside onto his dangerous left foot to wreak havoc, and that's precisely what he did against United.

Having scored just 11 goals in 113 outings for the Old Gold, a lack of end product is perhaps a concern but at such a young age and ravaged by injury in the last few years, there is still plenty to come.

Such a move, of course, could well see the Gunners raid their fellow English sides again. They have done so three times already this summer, bringing in Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Rice from West Ham and David Raya from Brentford.

Player Signed from Transfer fee Declan Rice West Ham £105m Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m David Raya Brentford Initial loan Gabriel Jesus Man City £45m Oleksandr Zinchenko Man City £30m Ben White Brighton £50m Aaron Ramsdale Sheffield United £30m

The north Londoners have seemingly been keen to flood their squad with Premier League experience. It's obvious to see why; they have proven success in the division and won't take long to settle in.

Rice was never going to come cheap but paying as much as £105m speaks volumes. When they have a track record of playing immensely well in England's top flight, you will have to pay a premium.

At 24, he is just one year older than Neto and has already hit the ground running at the Emirates.

A lung-busting recovery run to dispossess Bernardo Silva in the Community Shield caught the eye before he came very close to opening his account for the club when he struck the post against Nottingham Forest.

Should a move for Neto be revived, it is hoped he would take little time to adjust either. Arsenal have long been searching for a player who will give them license to rest Saka, and in the flying Wolves star, they may well find their answer.