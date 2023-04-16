Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings with a win at West Ham United this afternoon.

The Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Liverpool last time out, though it's been over a decade since they last picked up three points at Anfield, so it was probably a point gained in the grand scheme of things.

Mikel Arteta's side are being hunted down by defending champions Manchester City, who remain three points behind and will have a game in hand after this weekend's fixtures.

There are no new injury concerns for the Spaniard, though it's unlikely that he has William Saliba back, whilst Eddie Nketiah could be involved - at least off the bench - having recovered from an ankle issue that has kept him out for six weeks.

With that in mind, here's how Arsenal could look at the London Stadium...

How will Arsenal line up against West Ham?

Aaron Ramsdale, who has arguably been one of the goalkeepers of the season, will continue his no.1 duties, whilst the back four behind him is likely to remain much the same, though not without consideration.

Kieran Tierney could be vying for a start at left-back, whilst Rob Holding was hardly convincing against the Reds, though neither has mid-season signing Jakub Kiwior. It should see the Englishman continue to partner Gabriel Magalhaes, with Oleksandr Zinchenko - at fault for one of Liverpool's comeback strikes - also retaining his place, with Ben White at right-back.

In midfield, the usual trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka should also continue but it would not be a surprise to see Jorginho come in for either of the latter two, given just how big a part they'll need to play during the run-in.

On the flanks, there is a case for Leandro Trossard to return to the starting XI but it's hard to ignore the form of both Gabriel Martinelli - who bagged a goal and assist on Merseyside - and Bukayo Saka, so the £23m-rated Belgian "wizard" - as lauded by reporter Charlie Haffenden - misses out once again.

It leaves Gabriel Jesus to spearhead the attack, with Nketiah returning to the bench, where he'll sit alongside the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Holding, White; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Saka, Jesus