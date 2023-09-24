Arsenal come into Sunday's north London derby full of renewed optimism, swagger and purpose.

The Gunners won at Goodison Park a week ago for the first time since 2017 and then dispatched PSV with ease on their return to Champions League action in midweek, winning 4-0.

However, they now come up against one of the best Spurs teams in recent memory. Not since the days of Mauricio Pochettino have we seen a Tottenham side with such energy and excitement, yet that's what Ange Postecoglou has achieved within just months of being the manager.

The fixture's top scorer in Harry Kane may no longer be there to wreak havoc upon the Gunners, but the Lilywhites still have threats, notably in the forward line.

Declan Rice will have to be at his best to disrupt the rhythm of James Maddison, with the midfield battle set to be key.

It feels like the game could be won or lost there, with Martin Odegaard's own radiant qualities shining through in Europe last Wednesday, where he scored a sumptuous goal to round off proceedings.

However, who sits alongside Rice and the club captain remains up for debate. Fabio Vieira earned his first start of the campaign against Everton but Kai Havertz was back in from the start last time out.

How has Kai Havertz performed at Arsenal?

Eyebrows were raised across English football when the German moved across the capital.

In the words of editor Jai McIntosh, the 24-year-old had been "underwhelming" at Chelsea, even if he was the man to score a Champions League final-winning goal.

The problem with Havertz is that he's never really been able to find his best position. At Leverkusen, where he became known as a wonderkid, he produced 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 outings from largely an attacking midfield position.

That was a goal contribution rate of one every 1.9 fixtures, but that dwindled at Chelsea. Often fielded as a make-shift striker or centre-forward, the Germany international became less creative, laying on just 15 assists but scoring 32 from 139 outings. That saw him register a goal involvement once every 2.9 matches.

Now, at Arsenal, his ability to influence play in the final third is waning again, having yet to register a goal or assist in his seven appearances from central midfield.

That isn't due to a lack of trying, however. Against Manchester United prior to the international break, he was gifted with a glorious opportunity from six yards out but scuffed his kick. Against PSV, he then fired an effort over the bar from inside the box, albeit on his weaker right foot.

Havertz has picked up good positions but is simply lacking the end product. Chelsea fans will tell you that was the story of his stint at Stamford Bridge.

That said, could brighter times be around the corner?

How did Havertz perform against PSV?

According to some renowned figures in the Arsenal social media space, the German had his "best game yet" when the Dutch side came to town a few days ago.

It was a solid response from Havertz who had been dropped for the visit to Goodison Park, with Vieira replacing him and ultimately starring. It was the young Portuguese's delicious through ball that set Gabriel Martinelli on his way to open the scoring. So they thought anyway, only for VAR to adjudge Eddie Nketiah offside in the build-up.

There was a fear that the diminutive Vieira, who stands at a slight 5 foot 7, would get eaten alive up against the likes of Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure. After all, Havertz is a great deal taller at 6 foot 4 and would have relished the physical contest, We were wrong; Vieira got on just fine.

That could well mean that Arsenal's new £65m man could struggle to get back in the side, even if he did look good in Europe.

No player won more duels (9) during the game than the midfielder, an aspect of the game that Mikel Arteta loves to see, as he made four tackles.

Havertz also played two key passes and maintained a pass success rate of 93%. Yet, his ability to coast through games without being too noticed was evident in the fact that goalkeeper David Raya had more touches during the contest (57 to 46).

Against Spurs, the £280k-per-week earner;s work rate may be able to see him keep track with the willing runners from midfield, but if it's creativity they are seeking, Vieira simply has to start.

It feels harsh on Havertz, but he has done little to warrant his selection in the league yet, having withstood a largely underwhelming start to his Arsenal career so far.