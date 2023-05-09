Arsenal could make two high-profile signings to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's the latest on Arsenal's transfers?

Mikel Arteta is seemingly keen on strengthening his midfield as a priority, and West Ham captain Declan Rice has been strongly linked in what would be a statement signing.

Arsenal failed with multiple large January bids for Moises Caicedo, and could also return for the Brighton midfielder.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs explained that both could be targeted as big names, as well as younger options, who could make a difference immediately as well as replacing older players Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka in the future.

"There will also be this wider desire to look at younger players, to look at depth players, and to look at squad players. That is why I expect Arsenal to kind of balance a little bit, because they might look at two box office players for big money, like a Moises Caicedo and a Declan Rice, and they may determine which one they're going to get," he stated.

"Then if they get one, the second player in that position they get may end up being younger, and one slightly more for the future. So, the squad dynamic isn't full of too many senior players that all expect to play and not enough space."

Should Arsenal sell any of their current central midfielders?

Arsenal's midfield options are strong, but Rice and Caicedo could take the squad to the next level as they look to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title again, as well as returning to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Jorginho arrived in January on an 18-month deal, but the Italian has proven to be a brilliant addition following his player-of-the-match display away at Newcastle.

Partey has been dropped following a dip in form, but it may be a risk for Arsenal to lose a player with his quality and experience, even with the potential incomings.

Xhaka has earned praise all season for his displays, as well as his leadership in the middle of the park, and even with new arrivals, Arteta may not want to sell a player he has trusted as one of the captains in the squad.

Rice and Caicedo could therefore arrive as players who in their first season, will have to fight for their place, before then becoming regular starters as the current crop are eased out.