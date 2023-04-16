Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they head to the London Stadium to face West Ham United this afternoon, and the pressure is back on Mikel Arteta's men after Saturday's results.

Defending champions and nearest challengers Manchester City put in a dominating performance against Leicester City to move to within three points of the league-leading Gunners and they will retain a game in hand after this weekend.

Last time out, the north Londoners threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield, so this afternoon's encounter will be a good test of character for the potential title-winners.

However, Arteta and the squad will need to gain a victory without the services of star centre-back William Saliba, who remains absent with an injury problem.

It means that Rob Holding could continue in the role alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, or there could be a rare start for January arrival Jakub Kiwior, though neither have looked consistently strong.

Perhaps the Spaniard should turn to a tried-and-tested formula, with versatile gem Benjamin White an option to fill the central void.

Who will start at centre-back against West Ham?

The £50m defender has played right-back in practically every league outing this term but last season, he was the Brazilian's usual partner, having started 34 of 37 appearances across all competitions at centre-back.

Of course, this season is looking far more significant on the pitch, challenging for the title instead of missing out on the top four but White being played centrally was certainly not a reason for their poor end to the campaign.

The 25-year-old machine was part of the side to defeat and keep a clean sheet against the Hammers in December 2021.

A lot of West Ham's starting XI that day still remains, so the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are likely to start in attack once again, and on that day, White won 100% of his duels, made two tackles and was graded among Arteta's best performers, earning a 7.3 rating on Sofascore.

If Arsenal are to gain three points on the road, then Arteta ought to consider moving the £120k-per-week star back into his natural position in the middle. It could create some uncertainty out on the flank, though the Spaniard has the likes of Kieran Tierney and talented Hale End prospect Reuell Walters to call upon.

It could be a masterstroke from the Gunners boss to unleash the 6 foot 1 "Rolls-Royce" - as once hailed by his ex-Newport County boss Michael Flynn - in this new but very familiar role as they look to dominate the struggling east Londoners on their own turf this afternoon.