Arsenal will hope to keep their Premier League title dreams alive when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

By the time kick-off swings around, Mikel Arteta's side could be four points adrift of their rivals Manchester City, who play relegation candidates Everton earlier in the day and today's task will be no easy one as the Seagulls will be wanting to get their own European push back on track.

The visitors have slipped to eighth in the standings following a shock 5-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Aston Villa's red-hot form under Unai Emery another factor.

Arteta is left with plenty to consider in terms of team selection as his squad continues to be affected by injuries, but will the Spaniard make any big decisions today?

Will Bukayo Saka start vs Brighton?

A leading star for club and country, it's been one phenomenal season for Gunners winger Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old dynamo leads the goal contribution charts in north London and ranks fifth overall in the English top-flight this campaign, with 13 goals and 11 assists to his name.

But it has been a quiet couple of weeks for the England superstar, having failed to register a goal or assist in each of Arsenal's last three league outings, whilst his two contributions against relegated Southampton have been the Hale End prospect's only two returns in his last seven matches, via WhoScored.

Saka has also struggled to see out 90 minutes in the trio of games against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Man City and has arguably looked a little jaded, so perhaps his place against the Seagulls can be questioned.

It would be a huge surprise and one hell of a ruthless call from the Spaniard but with a viable alternative in Leandro Trossard, who will be keen to punish his former club, the decision to put Saka on the bench is surely made a little easier.

Gunners legend Ian Wright has also called for the England winger to be dropped, having endured a long and physical campaign, one that was interrupted with a mid-season World Cup.

"Maybe Saka should get a little bit of a rest," claimed Wright (via the Metro). "I think a little rest. Maybe my mouth is going too quickly for my brain, in this situation we can’t afford to lose anymore games. We need everybody out there, but I just worry, I worry for him."

Having also been hailed as "phenomenal" by West Ham star Jarrod Bowen this week, there is no denying that the £76m-rated machine is one of the team's brightest and best players on his day, though it's also evident that he is suffering the effects from his continuous involvement for both Arsenal and England.

Only two other Gunners players have registered more minutes than Saka in the Premier League this term, with the £70k-per-week star playing nearly 200 minutes more than his wide counterpart Gabriel Martinelli, by comparison.

Brighton will likely be preparing for the threat of Saka down the right flank too, where the match-up with Pervis Estupinan is certainly one to watch, so Arteta could even spring a surprise on Roberto De Zerbi by opting for Trossard instead.

As such, the Arsenal boss must make a major call on his star man heading into kick-off. Perhaps it's time for Saka to come out of the starting XI for just one game.