Arsenal have asked Bayern Munich about signing a "ridiculously talented finisher" in Vincent Kompany's squad, with manager Mikel Arteta also said to be a real fan of his, as the Spaniard seeks fresh forward options.

Arsenal target striker as January window clock ticks down

Just days remain of this year's January transfer window, and interim Gunners sporting director Jason Ayto is running out of time to hand Arteta a much-needed new striker before the deadline on February 3rd.

A host of high-profile centre-forwards have been linked in the past few days, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano even reporting that Arsenal made recent contact with Aston Villa over Jhon Duran, despite the Colombian's reported £85 million asking price.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

As well as Duran, the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha are all rumoured Arsenal striker targets from the last month, but as the January clock ticks down, the chances of landing a quality, prolific new name grow slimmer and slimmer.

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of 2024/2025, after the Brazilian ruptured his ACL in an FA Cup third round defeat to Man United, while star winger Bukayo Saka isn't expected to return until March.

This has left the north Londoners very short in the final third, with new transfer targets appearing on a consistent basis as we fast approach deadline day.

Now, according to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have emerged as contenders to sign Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel.

The Frenchman has decided to leave Bavaria this month, handing a boost to his potential suitors, with Arsenal now joining the frantic late race for his services.

The versatile striker is well and truly up for grabs, with TEAMtalk expanding on their interest.

They report that Arsenal have asked Bayern about the conditions of a deal for Tel, who's struggled to battle his way into Kompany's starting elevens consistently, despite possessing an abundance of quality and a glowing reputation abroad.

Arteta is also a fan of the 19-year-old, and Arsenal are in a "good position" when it comes to potential negotiations, due to their status as a Champions League club and contenders atop the Premier League table.

People close to Tel are also convinced that he could seize the Arsenal striker's spot long-term, and this is echoed by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson.

"Ridiculously talented finisher (better than what we have) and if you convince him to stay long term, he could replace Gabriel Jesus/Trossard," wrote Mattinson on X, regarding his suitability to Arsenal. "Huge fan of Tel, huge opportunity if available, even if it’s just on a straight loan for 6 months."

Arsenal, according to other reports, would have to pay around £40 million to strike a permanent deal for the teenager.